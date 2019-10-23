HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is bringing in more ambitious climate change targets and they are being touted as the toughest in Canada.

Legislation brought in Wednesday aims to reduce the province's greenhouse gas emissions to 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and promises a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050.

There will be a new fund created to support climate change projects.

Environment Minister Gordon Wilson said the existing bill was set to expire in 2020 and it was time to set new goals.

The 2020 target of having 40 per cent renewable energy was brought in by the Darrell Dexter NDP government.

"This piece of legislation is a starting point, it's foundational," Wilson said. "We have in the bill presented a great path forward. One of the most important things I think people should realize is that we are actually going to continue with consultation in the development of regulations and hear what Nova Scotians value."

Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston says Nova Scotia has "always been a leader" in this regard, going back to the Environmental Goals and Sustainable Prosperity Act that was brought in by the Rodney MacDonald government with the support of the NDP.

"Everyone believes in climate change, everyone's concerned about what's happening in the environment, so we've been waiting anxiously for that bill," Houston said. "My initial assessment is that it could be stronger."

There are no details on how the province plans to achieve these goals, but Wilson says the targets are based on recommendations by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.