Nova Scotia coal mine remains closed while officials examine repairs after rockfall
A stop-work order issued following a rockfall last month at Cape Breton's Donkin coal mine will remain in place until a consultant can determine that the mine is safe, Nova Scotia Labour Department officials said Thursday.
Jeff Dolan, acting executive director for the department's safety branch, said repairs carried out by the company since the rockfall will be reviewed by an outside consultant before any decision is made on allowing operations to resume.
Dolan said it's not known at this point how long the mine will remain closed.
The July 15 rockfall -- the second within a week at the underground operation -- was characterized as "significant."
"Thankfully in neither case were there any injuries," Dolan told reporters.
The fallen rock covered a distance of about 15 metres and was 4.5 metres wide and nearly a metre deep, he said. It occurred approximately 1.5 kilometres from the entrance to the mine in the number 2 tunnel, which provides primary access for the mine's personnel.
"Repairs were made and roof reinforcements were put in place," said Dolan. "We are now taking the time necessary to be sure everything was done to mitigate further roof falls and ensure that proper repairs were made."
Dolan said his department wants to know if there is a "root cause" for the falls and if the repairs carried out meet industry standards. "We will await the review by our consultant and then determine next steps," he said.
The latest rockfall followed a temporary closure after inspectors found a "very small amount" of roof material had fallen on the floor of the tunnel on July 9. In that instance, the mine was given approval to reopen after repair work was completed and inspected.
In May, the department said no penalties or compliance measures would be imposed following the investigation of an underground fire that broke out April 30. Investigators determined the fire was caused by an overheated ball bearing in a conveyor belt used to extract coal from the mine. No one was in the mine when the fire started.
The mine resumed operations last September after it was shuttered in March 2020 amid slumping coal prices and roof collapses that led to repeated stop-work orders.
Dolan said that as of Thursday, operator Kameron Coal Management Ltd. had received 32 warnings, 42 compliance orders and 17 administrative penalties or fines since it reopened. He said the department had carried out 26 inspections.
"The frequency of these safety incidents at Kameron Coal is concerning," said Labour Minister Jill Balser. "Even though we know roof falls can happen in underground mining, that doesn't mean we should treat these incidents as normal. Everything must be done to prevent it (falls) before work can resume."
The Donkin mine began production in February 2017 and the Labour Department says the mine is believed to be the world's only operating undersea coal mine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ottawa sees 50-75 mm of rain in 90 minutes, flooding roads and properties
The city of Ottawa received 77 mm of rain on Thursday, flooding roads and properties across the city. All weather warnings and watches ended for Ottawa and Gatineau just after 5 p.m.
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
Audit finds 800 items missing from Canadian history museum, no plan to deal with it
An investigation by Canada's auditor general found the Canadian Museum of History's conservation system is putting its collections at risk.
WATCH | Video shows driver's tense drive as he flees wildfire in Maui
Incredible video from Hawaii shows the point of view from a driver fleeing from raging wildfires in Lahaina – the former capital of Hawaii and a popular tourist destination.
Canada issues advisory against non-essential travel to Maui due to wildfires
Due to rapidly-spreading wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, Global Affairs Canada has issued an advisory against non-essential travel to the island.
Air Canada ranks last in on-time performance among 10 biggest North American airlines
A new report says Air Canada ranked last in on-time performance among the 10 largest airlines in North America, as some carriers north of the border struggle to find their post-pandemic footing despite much better outcomes than the travel chaos of 2022.
'Death cap' mushrooms at centre of Australian triple homicide case also found in Canada
The deadly mushroom at the centre of a triple homicide investigation in Australia can also be found in Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
No joke: Satirical websites get caught up in Meta's quest to block news in Canada
Meta is in the process of removing all news from its Facebook and Instagram platforms in Canada in response to a new law that would force the company to compensate media outlets for content that is shared or otherwise repurposed on their platforms, and satirical sites are getting caught up in the process.
Toronto
-
Toronto doctor among 12 arrested after police dismantle 2 fentanyl 'super labs'
Hamilton police have laid charges against 12 individuals, including a physician from Toronto, following a nearly two-year-long drug investigation that led to the dismantling of a large-scale producer of illegal fentanyl.
-
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
-
Opening date of Eglinton Crosstown LRT to be announced by end of summer: Metrolinx CEO
The tentative opening date of the much-delayed Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit (LRT) line will be revealed by the end of the summer, the head of Metrolinx announced Thursday.
Calgary
-
‘Unrealistic, irresponsible, and unconstitutional’: Alberta rejects Ottawa’s draft regulations on clean electricity
Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Protected Areas is rejecting outright Ottawa’s announcement Thursday of draft regulations on clean electricity, citing affordability concerns and unrealistic timelines to reach a net-zero grid by 2035.
-
'So tragic': Former Calgary woman caught in midst of Maui wildfires
A former Calgary woman and her husband living on Maui say the devastating wildfires have been a "nightmare" for residents and firefighters alike.
-
'You do need this': Music Wellness program at Kerby Centre helps older adults connect
A music class at Calgary's Kerby Centre is helping a handful of older adults find their voice.
Montreal
-
Opening of Griffintown REM station delayed
After breakdowns, signal errors and even passengers being stuck in the garage, Montreal's brand-new light-rail line is facing another hurdle.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal now under a severe thunderstorm watch
Montreal had a stormy afternoon as a cold front passed through the area and brought a brief downpour. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the Montreal area. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued, but it was lifted shortly after 4 p.m.
-
A new COVID-19 variant is spreading in Quebec—here is the latest guidance
The latest variant of COVID-19 is making a growing appearance in Quebec. EG.5, also nicknamed ‘Eris,’ now represents the highest percentage of reported cases, according to Quebec’s public health institute (INSPQ).
Edmonton
-
Alberta teacher charged with more sex offences in Florida teen case
An Alberta teacher who was previously charged with child luring and child pornography charges is facing additional charges.
-
56 cats removed from central Edmonton home: city
Fifty-six cats were seized from a home in central Edmonton on Wednesday, the city says.
-
Canada issues advisory against non-essential travel to Maui due to wildfires
Due to rapidly-spreading wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, Global Affairs Canada has issued an advisory against non-essential travel to the island.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman submits suspicious ticket to OLG
A 33-year-old North Bay woman is facing charges after the OPP and Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario received information from the OLG regarding their own suspicious win investigation regarding a $70 million Lotto Max ticket.
-
Northern Ont. abuse victims to receive $13M from Anglican Church, Scouts Canada
A class action lawsuit by victims of a former Anglican priest who was also a Scouts Canada leader has been settled for $13.25 million.
-
Fiancé of Sudbury murder victim seeks help with funeral costs
The fiancé of a man shot and killed in Sudbury last weekend is seeking help with funeral and other costs.
London
-
Hundreds of homeless people sent to London from other Ontario cities this year: Deputy Mayor Lewis
Explosive allegations by the deputy mayor of London based on municipal data that shows 319 people have arrived in London from other municipalities during the first six months of 2023 seeking support services for homelessness.
-
FlixBus announces new service to Toronto
FlixBus, an intercity bus service, is beginning a new service between Toronto and London, with a stop in downtown Kitchener.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch lifted for London-Middlesex
A previously issued severe thunderstorm watch has been lifted for most of southern Ontario, but a risk still remains for counties along Lake Erie and out towards the Niagara region.
Winnipeg
-
Referendum being organized to determine desire for Sio Silica plant in Manitoba
A group of rural Manitoba residents, including two town councillors, is starting their own effort to determine the future of a silica plant in their region.
-
EG.5 COVID-19 variant detected in Manitoba
A COVID-19 variant that has recently emerged has been detected in Manitoba.
-
Derailed train car crashes into overpass in Brandon: police
A derailed train car crashed into an overpass in Brandon in the early morning hours of Thursday
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa sees 50-75 mm of rain in 90 minutes, flooding roads and properties
The city of Ottawa received 77 mm of rain on Thursday, flooding roads and properties across the city. All weather warnings and watches ended for Ottawa and Gatineau just after 5 p.m.
-
WATCH NOW
WATCH NOW | Here's a look at the scenes from the flash flooding in Ottawa
Environment Canada says Ottawa received 50 to 75 mm of rain in a 90-minute period on Thursday, flooding roads and properties during the severe storm.
-
OTTAWA TRAFFIC
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | Planned closure of Hwy. 417 in Ottawa for construction cancelled this weekend
The partial closure of a section of Highway 417 in central Ottawa for the replacement of the Percy Street bridge has been cancelled this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Suspected infant graves found near former Sask. residential school
A preliminary search of a former residential school site in Saskatchewan has uncovered 83 possible unmarked graves, including 12 potential infant grave sites.
-
Saskatoon woman fatally struck by train in Manitoba
A Saskatoon woman has died after she was struck by a train near Winnipeg.
-
Saskatoon auditor to examine city's manager-to-staff ratio
The city's auditor will asses the ratio of full-time employees to supervisors ahead of budget deliberations this fall.
Vancouver
-
'It's all gone': Travellers fleeing deadly Maui wildfires arrive at Vancouver airport
Relieved travellers arrived at the Vancouver airport Thursday after fleeing from the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui.
-
Anti-money-laundering agency imposes $58K penalty on Vancouver real estate broker
Canada's anti-money-laundering enforcement agency has imposed a nearly $58,000 penalty on a Vancouver real estate broker for its failure to comply with federal reporting rules.
-
VPD officers won't face charges over use of bean bag gun that injured man during December arrest: IIO
Vancouver police officers who were involved in an arrest last winter that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries won’t face criminal charges, according to the Independent Investigations Office.
Regina
-
Sask. premier, opposition leader jointly slam federal net-zero target
Both the Sask. Party and provincial NDP opposition are against the federal government’s clean electricity regulations, with Premier Moe calling it "unaffordable, unrealistic, and unconstitutional."
-
Suspected infant graves found near former Sask. residential school
A preliminary search of a former residential school site in Saskatchewan has uncovered 83 possible unmarked graves, including 12 potential infant grave sites.
-
Regina Food Bank sees 42% increase in need for services over 1 year
The Regina Food Bank says it is seeing unprecedented growth in the need for its services, with a 42 per cent increase in need for services in one year.
Vancouver Island
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Tofino for B.C. vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is vacationing with his family on Vancouver Island this week. The prime minister's plane landed at Tofino-Long Beach Airport just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
-
NEW
NEW | Man arrested after standoff in Campbell River
A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a condominium complex in Campbell River and threatened to kill police.
-
Canada's highest court won't examine acquittal of B.C. old-growth logging protester
Canada's highest court has refused to hear an appeal of a British Columbia Supreme Court decision that acquitted a demonstrator of criminal contempt for taking part in a blockade of old-growth logging on Vancouver Island.