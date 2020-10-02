HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government says every four-year-old child now has access to the province’s free pre-primary program.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Education Minister Zach Churchill announced Friday that Nova Scotia has finished rolling out the program, which is now available in 253 communities with elementary schools.

The province is spending roughly $51.4 million this year to deliver the pre-primary program.

The province says more than 14,000 children have attended the program since it was first launched in 2017. More than 5,900 children enrolled in 379 classes in 2020-21.

The Nova Scotia government has also completed its rollout of busing for eligible pre-primary children. Roughly 2,600 pre-primary students take the bus to school.

Families who wish to register their child for pre-primary can contact their regional centre for education or the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial.

This is a developing story. More to come.