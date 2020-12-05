HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia couple has been charged with drug-related offences following a traffic stop in Kentville on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the Valley Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU), with the assistance of Kentville Police Service and Kings District RCMP, stopped a vehicle on Park Street.

Officials searched the vehicle and seized a large quantity of cocaine and a small quantity of cannabis. RCMP note the man ingested some drugs and required hospitalization.

Police have charged the following individuals:

Stephen Mahaney, 47-years-old, is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and obstructing a police officer.

Amanda Mahaney, 41-years-old, is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

Both individuals were released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on February 2.