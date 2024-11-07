Advertisement
Nova Scotia election: Who's running in my riding?
Published Thursday, November 7, 2024 2:24PM AST Last Updated Thursday, November 7, 2024 2:24PM AST
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Nova Scotians head to the polls on Nov. 26 for the provincial election.
Vying for premiership this year are Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston, Liberal Leader Zach Churchill, NDP Leader Claudia Chender and Green Party Leader Anthony Edmonds.
Here is a list of all 55 electoral districts and the candidates running in each one.
1 – Annapolis
- Green: Sara Adams
- Liberal: Carman Kerr
- NDP: Cheryl Burbidge
- PC: David Bowlby
2 – Antigonish
- Liberal: Sheila Sears
- NDP: John MacIsaac
- PC: Michelle Thompson
3 – Argyle
- Green: Lynette Amirault
- Liberal: Lorelei Murphy
- NDP: Lauren Skabar
- PC: Colton LeBlanc
4 – Bedford Basin
- Liberal: Doris Robbins
- NDP: Ryan Lutes
- PC: Tim Outhit
5 – Bedford South
- Green: Ron G. Parker
- Liberal: Braedon Clark
- NDP: Isaac G. Wilson
- PC: Damian Stoilov
6 – Cape Breton Centre-Whitney Pier
- Liberal: Joleen Magliaro
- NDP: Kendra Coombes
- PC: Darren O'Quinn
7 – Cape Breton East
- Liberal: Joe Ward
- NDP: Isabelle Lalonde
- PC: Brian Comer
8 – Chester-St. Margaret’s
- Liberal: Laura Mulrooney
- NDP: Brendan Mosher
- PC: Danielle Barkhouse
9 – Clare
- Liberal: Ronnie LeBlanc
- NDP: Dre Taylor
- PC: Ryan Robicheau
10 – Clayton Park West
- Liberal: Elizabeth Eustaquio-Domondon
- NDP: Wendy Hood-Morris
- PC: Adegoke Fadare
11 – Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley
- Liberal: Gwynneth (Gwyn) Bellefontaine
- NDP: Janet Moulton
- PC: Scott Armstrong
12 – Colchester North
- Green: Jillian Foster
- Liberal: Dustin Rekunyk
- NDP: Christina McCarron
- PC: Tom Taggart
13 – Cole Harbour
- Green: John E. McStay
- Liberal: Tania Meloni
- NDP: Alec Stratford
- PC: Leah Martin
14 – Cole Harbour-Dartmouth
- Liberal: Vishal Bhardwaj
- NDP: Kayley Dixon
- PC: Brad McGowan
15 - Cumberland North
- Liberal: Kurt Ditner
- NDP: Tyson Boyd
- PC: Bill Dowe
- Independent: Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin
16 – Cumberland South
- Liberal: Liam MacDonald
- NDP: Larry Duchesne
- PC: Tory Rushton
17 – Dartmouth East
- Liberal: Stacy Chesnutt
- NDP: Holly Fraughton
- PC: Timothy Halman
18 – Dartmouth North
- Liberal: Pam Cooley
- NDP: Susan Leblanc
- PC: Karina Sanford
19 – Dartmouth South
- Liberal: Barb Henderson
- NDP: Claudia Chender
- PC: Bea MacGregor
20 – Digby-Annapolis
- Liberal: Joey Amero
- NDP: Shannon Long
- PC: Jill Balser
21 – Eastern Passage
- Liberal: Chris Peters
- NDP: Tammy Jakeman
- PC: Barbara Adams
22 – Eastern Shore
- Green: Kevin Conrod
- Liberal: Doyle Safire
- NDP: Don Carney
- PC: Kent Smith
23 – Fairview-Clayton Park
- Liberal: Patricia Arab
- NDP: Lina Hamid
- PC: Nicole Mosher
24 – Glace Bay-Dominion
- Liberal: David Alexander MacLeod
- NDP: Kathy Chapman
- PC: John White
25 – Guysborough-Tracadie
- Liberal: George Grant
- NDP: Deborah Martinello
- PC: Greg Morrow
26 – Halifax Armdale
- Liberal: Ali Duale
- NDP: Rod Wilson
- PC: Craig Myra
27 – Halifax Atlantic
- Green: Gadfly Stratton
- Liberal: Phil Chisholm
- NDP: Cathy Cervin
- PC: Brendan Maguire
28 – Halifax Chebucto
- Green: Jonathan Bradet-Legris
- Liberal: Gerard Bray
- NDP: Krista Gallagher
- PC: Tonya Malay
29 – Halifax Citadel-Sable Island
- Green: Karen Beazley
- Liberal: Rob Grace
- NDP: Lisa Lachance
- PC: Eleanor Humphries
30 – Halifax Needham
- Green: Amethyste Hamel-Gregory
- Liberal: Jon Frost
- NDP: Suzy Hansen
- PC: Trayvone Clayton
31 – Hammonds Plains-Lucasville
- Green: Roger Croll
- Liberal: Ben Jessome
- NDP: Terry J. Eyland
- PC: Rick Burns
32 – East Hants
- Liberal: Shannon MacWilliam
- NDP: Abby Cameron
- PC: John A. MacDonald
33 – Hants West
- Liberal: Brian Casey
- NDP: Simon Greenough
- PC: Melissa Sheehy-Richard
- Independent: James Omand
34 – Inverness
- Liberal: Jaime Beaton
- NDP: Joanna Clark
- PC: Kyle MacQuarrie
35 – Kings North
- Green: Dave Lowe
- Liberal: Richelle Brown Redden
- NDP: Gillian Yorke
- PC: John A. Lohr
36 – Kings South
- Green: Sheila G. Richardson
- Liberal: Mike Hamm
- NDP: Ramona Jennex
- PC: Julie Vanexan
37 – Kings West
- Green: Madeline Taylor
- Liberal: Brad Beardsley
- NDP: Paul Doerr
- PC: Chris Palmer
38 – Lunenburg
- Green: Frank Fawson
- Liberal: Melissa Duggan
- NDP: Nick Jennery
- PC: Susan Corkum-Greek
39 – Lunenburg West
- Green: Mitchell Thomas-Langford
- Liberal: Jonathan Crouse
- NDP: Nicholas Piovesan
- PC: Becky Druhan
40 – Northside Westmount
- Liberal: Danny Laffin
- NDP: Katelyn Armstrong
- PC: Fred Tilley
41 – Pictou Centre
- Liberal: Kris MacFarlane
- NDP: Mary Stewart
- PC: Danny MacGillivray
42 – Pictou East
- Liberal: Stephanie Quinn
- NDP: Vernon Theriault
- PC: Tim Houston
43 – Pictou West
- Green: Clare Brett
- Liberal: Mary Wooldridge-Elliott
- NDP: Carol Ferguson
- PC: Marco MacLeod
44 – Preston
- Green: Andre Anderson
- Liberal: Carlo Simmons
- NDP: Colter (C.C.) Simmonds
- PC: Twila Grosse
45 – Queens
- Liberal: Cathy DeRome
- NDP: Brian Skabar
- PC: Kim Masland
46 – Richmond
- Liberal: Rochelle Heudes
- NDP: Marc Currie
- PC: Trevor Boudreau
47 – Sackville-Cobequid
- Liberal: Agatha Bourassa
- NDP: Paul Wozney
- PC: Paul Russell
48 – Sackville-Uniacke
- Liberal: Thomas Trappenberg
- NDP: Lisa Blackburn
- PC: Brad Johns
49 – Shelburne
- Liberal: Debbie Muise
- NDP: Bridget Taylor
- PC: Nolan Young
50 – Sydney-Membertou
- Green: Steven McGrath
- Liberal: Derek Mombourquette
- NDP: Alison Aho
- PC: Brian MacArthur
51 – Timberlea-Prospect
- Green: Jane Matheson
- Liberal: Iain Rankin
- NDP: Rose Gillam
- PC: Trish MacDonald
52 – Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River
- Liberal: Frank Johnston
- NDP: Cailen Pygott
- PC: Dave Ritcey
53 – Victoria-The Lakes
- Green: Adrianna MacKinnon
- Liberal: Stephen MacAskill
- NDP: Samuel Stirling
- PC: Dianne L. Timmons
- Independent: Stemer MacLeod
54 – Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank
- Green: Anthony Edmonds
- Liberal: Elizabeth Booth
- NDP: Donna McCarthy
- PC: Brian Wong
55 – Yarmouth
- Green: Adam Randall
- Liberal: Zach Churchill
- NDP: Gillian Rowley
- PC: Nick Hilton