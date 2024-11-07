Nova Scotians head to the polls on Nov. 26 for the provincial election.

Vying for premiership this year are Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston, Liberal Leader Zach Churchill, NDP Leader Claudia Chender and Green Party Leader Anthony Edmonds.

Here is a list of all 55 electoral districts and the candidates running in each one.

1 – Annapolis

  • Green: Sara Adams
  • Liberal: Carman Kerr
  • NDP: Cheryl Burbidge
  • PC: David Bowlby

2 – Antigonish

  • Liberal: Sheila Sears
  • NDP: John MacIsaac
  • PC: Michelle Thompson

3 – Argyle

  • Green: Lynette Amirault
  • Liberal: Lorelei Murphy
  • NDP: Lauren Skabar
  • PC: Colton LeBlanc

4 – Bedford Basin

  • Liberal: Doris Robbins
  • NDP: Ryan Lutes
  • PC: Tim Outhit

5 – Bedford South

  • Green: Ron G. Parker
  • Liberal: Braedon Clark
  • NDP: Isaac G. Wilson
  • PC: Damian Stoilov

6 – Cape Breton Centre-Whitney Pier

  • Liberal: Joleen Magliaro
  • NDP: Kendra Coombes
  • PC: Darren O'Quinn

7 – Cape Breton East

  • Liberal: Joe Ward
  • NDP: Isabelle Lalonde
  • PC: Brian Comer

8 – Chester-St. Margaret’s

  • Liberal: Laura Mulrooney
  • NDP: Brendan Mosher
  • PC: Danielle Barkhouse

9 – Clare

  • Liberal: Ronnie LeBlanc
  • NDP: Dre Taylor
  • PC: Ryan Robicheau

10 – Clayton Park West

  • Liberal: Elizabeth Eustaquio-Domondon
  • NDP: Wendy Hood-Morris
  • PC: Adegoke Fadare

11 – Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley

  • Liberal: Gwynneth (Gwyn) Bellefontaine
  • NDP: Janet Moulton
  • PC: Scott Armstrong

12 – Colchester North

  • Green: Jillian Foster
  • Liberal: Dustin Rekunyk
  • NDP: Christina McCarron
  • PC: Tom Taggart

13 – Cole Harbour

  • Green: John E. McStay
  • Liberal: Tania Meloni
  • NDP: Alec Stratford
  • PC: Leah Martin

14 – Cole Harbour-Dartmouth

  • Liberal: Vishal Bhardwaj
  • NDP: Kayley Dixon
  • PC: Brad McGowan

15 - Cumberland North

  • Liberal: Kurt Ditner
  • NDP: Tyson Boyd
  • PC: Bill Dowe
  • Independent: Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin

16 – Cumberland South

  • Liberal: Liam MacDonald
  • NDP: Larry Duchesne
  • PC: Tory Rushton

17 – Dartmouth East

  • Liberal: Stacy Chesnutt
  • NDP: Holly Fraughton
  • PC: Timothy Halman

18 – Dartmouth North

  • Liberal: Pam Cooley
  • NDP: Susan Leblanc
  • PC: Karina Sanford

19 – Dartmouth South

  • Liberal: Barb Henderson
  • NDP: Claudia Chender
  • PC: Bea MacGregor

20 – Digby-Annapolis

  • Liberal: Joey Amero
  • NDP: Shannon Long
  • PC: Jill Balser

21 – Eastern Passage

  • Liberal: Chris Peters
  • NDP: Tammy Jakeman
  • PC: Barbara Adams

22 – Eastern Shore

  • Green: Kevin Conrod
  • Liberal: Doyle Safire
  • NDP: Don Carney
  • PC: Kent Smith

23 – Fairview-Clayton Park

  • Liberal: Patricia Arab
  • NDP: Lina Hamid
  • PC: Nicole Mosher

24 – Glace Bay-Dominion

  • Liberal: David Alexander MacLeod
  • NDP: Kathy Chapman
  • PC: John White

25 – Guysborough-Tracadie

  • Liberal: George Grant
  • NDP: Deborah Martinello
  • PC: Greg Morrow

26 – Halifax Armdale

  • Liberal: Ali Duale
  • NDP: Rod Wilson
  • PC: Craig Myra

27 – Halifax Atlantic

  • Green: Gadfly Stratton
  • Liberal: Phil Chisholm
  • NDP: Cathy Cervin
  • PC: Brendan Maguire

28 – Halifax Chebucto

  • Green: Jonathan Bradet-Legris
  • Liberal: Gerard Bray
  • NDP: Krista Gallagher
  • PC: Tonya Malay

29 – Halifax Citadel-Sable Island

  • Green: Karen Beazley
  • Liberal: Rob Grace
  • NDP: Lisa Lachance
  • PC: Eleanor Humphries

30 – Halifax Needham

  • Green: Amethyste Hamel-Gregory
  • Liberal: Jon Frost
  • NDP: Suzy Hansen
  • PC: Trayvone Clayton

31 – Hammonds Plains-Lucasville

  • Green: Roger Croll
  • Liberal: Ben Jessome
  • NDP: Terry J. Eyland
  • PC: Rick Burns

32 – East Hants

  • Liberal: Shannon MacWilliam
  • NDP: Abby Cameron
  • PC: John A. MacDonald

33 – Hants West

  • Liberal: Brian Casey
  • NDP: Simon Greenough
  • PC: Melissa Sheehy-Richard
  • Independent: James Omand

34 – Inverness

  • Liberal: Jaime Beaton
  • NDP: Joanna Clark
  • PC: Kyle MacQuarrie

35 – Kings North

  • Green: Dave Lowe
  • Liberal: Richelle Brown Redden
  • NDP: Gillian Yorke
  • PC: John A. Lohr

36 – Kings South

  • Green: Sheila G. Richardson
  • Liberal: Mike Hamm
  • NDP: Ramona Jennex
  • PC: Julie Vanexan

37 – Kings West

  • Green: Madeline Taylor
  • Liberal: Brad Beardsley
  • NDP: Paul Doerr
  • PC: Chris Palmer

38 – Lunenburg

  • Green: Frank Fawson
  • Liberal: Melissa Duggan
  • NDP: Nick Jennery
  • PC: Susan Corkum-Greek

39 – Lunenburg West

  • Green: Mitchell Thomas-Langford
  • Liberal: Jonathan Crouse
  • NDP: Nicholas Piovesan
  • PC: Becky Druhan

40 – Northside Westmount

  • Liberal: Danny Laffin
  • NDP: Katelyn Armstrong
  • PC: Fred Tilley

41 – Pictou Centre

  • Liberal: Kris MacFarlane
  • NDP: Mary Stewart
  • PC: Danny MacGillivray

42 – Pictou East

  • Liberal: Stephanie Quinn
  • NDP: Vernon Theriault
  • PC: Tim Houston

43 – Pictou West

  • Green: Clare Brett
  • Liberal: Mary Wooldridge-Elliott
  • NDP: Carol Ferguson
  • PC: Marco MacLeod

44 – Preston

  • Green: Andre Anderson
  • Liberal: Carlo Simmons
  • NDP: Colter (C.C.) Simmonds
  • PC: Twila Grosse

45 – Queens

  • Liberal: Cathy DeRome
  • NDP: Brian Skabar
  • PC: Kim Masland

46 – Richmond

  • Liberal: Rochelle Heudes
  • NDP: Marc Currie
  • PC: Trevor Boudreau

47 – Sackville-Cobequid

  • Liberal: Agatha Bourassa
  • NDP: Paul Wozney
  • PC: Paul Russell

48 – Sackville-Uniacke

  • Liberal: Thomas Trappenberg
  • NDP: Lisa Blackburn
  • PC: Brad Johns

49 – Shelburne

  • Liberal: Debbie Muise
  • NDP: Bridget Taylor
  • PC: Nolan Young

50 – Sydney-Membertou

  • Green: Steven McGrath
  • Liberal: Derek Mombourquette
  • NDP: Alison Aho
  • PC: Brian MacArthur

51 – Timberlea-Prospect

  • Green: Jane Matheson
  • Liberal: Iain Rankin
  • NDP: Rose Gillam
  • PC: Trish MacDonald

52 – Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River

  • Liberal: Frank Johnston
  • NDP: Cailen Pygott
  • PC: Dave Ritcey

53 – Victoria-The Lakes

  • Green: Adrianna MacKinnon
  • Liberal: Stephen MacAskill
  • NDP: Samuel Stirling
  • PC: Dianne L. Timmons
  • Independent: Stemer MacLeod

54 – Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank

  • Green: Anthony Edmonds
  • Liberal: Elizabeth Booth
  • NDP: Donna McCarthy
  • PC: Brian Wong

55 – Yarmouth

  • Green: Adam Randall
  • Liberal: Zach Churchill
  • NDP: Gillian Rowley
  • PC: Nick Hilton

