Nova Scotians head to the polls on Nov. 26 for the provincial election.

Vying for premiership this year are Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston, Liberal Leader Zach Churchill, NDP Leader Claudia Chender and Green Party Leader Anthony Edmonds.

Here is a list of all 55 electoral districts and the candidates running in each one.

1 – Annapolis

Green: Sara Adams

Liberal: Carman Kerr

NDP: Cheryl Burbidge

PC: David Bowlby

2 – Antigonish

Liberal: Sheila Sears

NDP: John MacIsaac

PC: Michelle Thompson

3 – Argyle

Green: Lynette Amirault

Liberal: Lorelei Murphy

NDP: Lauren Skabar

PC: Colton LeBlanc

4 – Bedford Basin

Liberal: Doris Robbins

NDP: Ryan Lutes

PC: Tim Outhit

5 – Bedford South

Green: Ron G. Parker

Liberal: Braedon Clark

NDP: Isaac G. Wilson

PC: Damian Stoilov

Liberal: Joleen Magliaro

NDP: Kendra Coombes

PC: Darren O'Quinn

7 – Cape Breton East

Liberal: Joe Ward

NDP: Isabelle Lalonde

PC: Brian Comer

Liberal: Laura Mulrooney

NDP: Brendan Mosher

PC: Danielle Barkhouse

9 – Clare

Liberal: Ronnie LeBlanc

NDP: Dre Taylor

PC: Ryan Robicheau

10 – Clayton Park West

Liberal: Elizabeth Eustaquio-Domondon

NDP: Wendy Hood-Morris

PC: Adegoke Fadare

Liberal: Gwynneth (Gwyn) Bellefontaine

NDP: Janet Moulton

PC: Scott Armstrong

12 – Colchester North

Green: Jillian Foster

Liberal: Dustin Rekunyk

NDP: Christina McCarron

PC: Tom Taggart

13 – Cole Harbour

Green: John E. McStay

Liberal: Tania Meloni

NDP: Alec Stratford

PC: Leah Martin

Liberal: Vishal Bhardwaj

NDP: Kayley Dixon

PC: Brad McGowan

15 - Cumberland North

Liberal: Kurt Ditner

NDP: Tyson Boyd

PC: Bill Dowe

Independent: Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin

16 – Cumberland South

Liberal: Liam MacDonald

NDP: Larry Duchesne

PC: Tory Rushton

17 – Dartmouth East

Liberal: Stacy Chesnutt

NDP: Holly Fraughton

PC: Timothy Halman

18 – Dartmouth North

Liberal: Pam Cooley

NDP: Susan Leblanc

PC: Karina Sanford

19 – Dartmouth South

Liberal: Barb Henderson

NDP: Claudia Chender

PC: Bea MacGregor

Liberal: Joey Amero

NDP: Shannon Long

PC: Jill Balser

21 – Eastern Passage

Liberal: Chris Peters

NDP: Tammy Jakeman

PC: Barbara Adams

22 – Eastern Shore

Green: Kevin Conrod

Liberal: Doyle Safire

NDP: Don Carney

PC: Kent Smith

Liberal: Patricia Arab

NDP: Lina Hamid

PC: Nicole Mosher

Liberal: David Alexander MacLeod

NDP: Kathy Chapman

PC: John White

Liberal: George Grant

NDP: Deborah Martinello

PC: Greg Morrow

26 – Halifax Armdale

Liberal: Ali Duale

NDP: Rod Wilson

PC: Craig Myra

27 – Halifax Atlantic

Green: Gadfly Stratton

Liberal: Phil Chisholm

NDP: Cathy Cervin

PC: Brendan Maguire

28 – Halifax Chebucto

Green: Jonathan Bradet-Legris

Liberal: Gerard Bray

NDP: Krista Gallagher

PC: Tonya Malay

Green: Karen Beazley

Liberal: Rob Grace

NDP: Lisa Lachance

PC: Eleanor Humphries

30 – Halifax Needham

Green: Amethyste Hamel-Gregory

Liberal: Jon Frost

NDP: Suzy Hansen

PC: Trayvone Clayton

Green: Roger Croll

Liberal: Ben Jessome

NDP: Terry J. Eyland

PC: Rick Burns

32 – East Hants

Liberal: Shannon MacWilliam

NDP: Abby Cameron

PC: John A. MacDonald

33 – Hants West

Liberal: Brian Casey

NDP: Simon Greenough

PC: Melissa Sheehy-Richard

Independent: James Omand

34 – Inverness

Liberal: Jaime Beaton

NDP: Joanna Clark

PC: Kyle MacQuarrie

35 – Kings North

Green: Dave Lowe

Liberal: Richelle Brown Redden

NDP: Gillian Yorke

PC: John A. Lohr

36 – Kings South

Green: Sheila G. Richardson

Liberal: Mike Hamm

NDP: Ramona Jennex

PC: Julie Vanexan

37 – Kings West

Green: Madeline Taylor

Liberal: Brad Beardsley

NDP: Paul Doerr

PC: Chris Palmer

38 – Lunenburg

Green: Frank Fawson

Liberal: Melissa Duggan

NDP: Nick Jennery

PC: Susan Corkum-Greek

39 – Lunenburg West

Green: Mitchell Thomas-Langford

Liberal: Jonathan Crouse

NDP: Nicholas Piovesan

PC: Becky Druhan

40 – Northside Westmount

Liberal: Danny Laffin

NDP: Katelyn Armstrong

PC: Fred Tilley

41 – Pictou Centre

Liberal: Kris MacFarlane

NDP: Mary Stewart

PC: Danny MacGillivray

42 – Pictou East

Liberal: Stephanie Quinn

NDP: Vernon Theriault

PC: Tim Houston

43 – Pictou West

Green: Clare Brett

Liberal: Mary Wooldridge-Elliott

NDP: Carol Ferguson

PC: Marco MacLeod

44 – Preston

Green: Andre Anderson

Liberal: Carlo Simmons

NDP: Colter (C.C.) Simmonds

PC: Twila Grosse

45 – Queens

Liberal: Cathy DeRome

NDP: Brian Skabar

PC: Kim Masland

46 – Richmond

Liberal: Rochelle Heudes

NDP: Marc Currie

PC: Trevor Boudreau

Liberal: Agatha Bourassa

NDP: Paul Wozney

PC: Paul Russell

Liberal: Thomas Trappenberg

NDP: Lisa Blackburn

PC: Brad Johns

49 – Shelburne

Liberal: Debbie Muise

NDP: Bridget Taylor

PC: Nolan Young

Green: Steven McGrath

Liberal: Derek Mombourquette

NDP: Alison Aho

PC: Brian MacArthur

Green: Jane Matheson

Liberal: Iain Rankin

NDP: Rose Gillam

PC: Trish MacDonald

Liberal: Frank Johnston

NDP: Cailen Pygott

PC: Dave Ritcey

Green: Adrianna MacKinnon

Liberal: Stephen MacAskill

NDP: Samuel Stirling

PC: Dianne L. Timmons

Independent: Stemer MacLeod

Green: Anthony Edmonds

Liberal: Elizabeth Booth

NDP: Donna McCarthy

PC: Brian Wong

55 – Yarmouth

Green: Adam Randall

Liberal: Zach Churchill

NDP: Gillian Rowley

PC: Nick Hilton

