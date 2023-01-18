Nova Scotia gas prices go up after interrupter clause invoked
Gas prices in Nova Scotia went up at midnight Tuesday as the province's Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) invoked its interrupter clause.
“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market price of gasoline,” the NSUARB wrote in a new release Tuesday.
In Zone 1, which includes Halifax, the price of regular self-serve increased by 6.7 cents, bringing the new minimum price up to 152.9 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 154.9 cents per litre, up from 148.1.
The utility board says the price of diesel oil will not be affected by the clause.
The minimum price of diesel in Zone 1 remains at 187.6 cents per litre.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton sits at 189.6 cents per litre.
