HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has gone 18 consecutive days without seeing a new case of COVID-19.

On Saturday, the province announced that there continues to be no active cases of COVID-19, with the latest case being identified on June 9.

Case outlook

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 1,061.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 386 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 52,811 negative test results.

Two people are currently in hospital – both patients' COVID-19 infections are considered resolved, but they are being treated in hospital.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 63 COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: