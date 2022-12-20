Nova Scotia government appoints new director of police watchdog agency

Alonzo Wright will become director of the Serious Incident Response Team, or SIRT, as of Jan. 9. Wright is replacing retired Crown attorney John Scott, who was appointed interim director when Felix Cacchione, a former judge, retired last May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO  Alonzo Wright will become director of the Serious Incident Response Team, or SIRT, as of Jan. 9. Wright is replacing retired Crown attorney John Scott, who was appointed interim director when Felix Cacchione, a former judge, retired last May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO 

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island