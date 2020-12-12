HALIFAX -- Public Health officials in Nova Scotia are urging residents who live near a poultry plant in Berwick to be tested for COVID-19.

The Eden Valley Poultry plant is closed for at least two weeks after four cases of the virus were detected there.

Officials say people living in New Minas to Middleton should be tested as a precaution and there is no evidence currently of community transmission.

Meanwhile, officials in New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 Saturday.

The new case is an individual in their 20s in the Saint John region, who is self-isolating.

There are currently 72 active cases and four people in hospital, including three in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2020.

