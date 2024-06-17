Nova Scotia Health searching for patient missing from Dartmouth hospital

Nova Scotia Health is searching for a patient who went missing from a Dartmouth, N.S., hospital.

A news release from the health authority Monday says the patient is 30-year-old Ryan Joseph Trentleman.

Trentleman is described as six-foot-one, 198 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black hat, black and white sneakers, glasses and a green rain coat.

"The patient’s risk to himself and others increases with the length of time he is away from treatment," reads the news release.

Nova Scotia Health released an image of the patient in hopes it will help in locating him.

Anyone with information about Trentleman is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

