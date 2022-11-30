Nova Scotia introduces new approach to foster care system

Nova Scotia announced a new approach to foster care Wednesday, as it works on redesigning the system.

The Mockingbird Family concept features "constellations," with a hub or central home having six to 10 satellite homes connected to it.

The province says the hub home acts as a familiar and comfortable place where children and youth can gather for fun or social events, as well as a location for peer support and respite care if the child, youth, and/or foster caregiver needs a break.

Satellite homes are foster homes that offer full-time care to children or youth in care.

"After reviewing models used in other jurisdictions, the Department identified Mockingbird Family as our desired approach," said Community Services Minister Karla MacFarlane, in a news release Wednesday.

"This is a world-renowned approach adopted internationally, including in the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States - and we think it will be a great fit for Nova Scotia."

According to the province, this approach creates an extended family-like model with a sense of community and support between satellite homes that feed into the central hub home, as though with a grandparent or auntie's house

Families will have a network of peers who understand the unique challenges that come with caring for children, youth and their families.

"The design of Mockingbird Family is simple yet powerful. Throughout history, people have relied on networks of extended family to celebrate with us in times of joy and support us when life gets hard - be they birth family, chosen family or otherwise. Mockingbird Family helps create these networks for the children, young people and families that touch the child welfare system," said Hayley Bridwell, the director of practice innovation with The Mockingbird Society.

The department plans to implement the first two constellations in Halifax and Cape Breton this fall. They'll gather feedback before expanding the program across Nova Scotia, starting in 2024.

"Children and young people will have a community of caring adults and peers who know them and ensure they have support and a place where they feel like they belong," reads a news release from the province.