ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia justice minister says domestic violence not at "epidemic" level

    Brad Johns is shown at the provincial legislature in Halifax on March 24, 2022. Nova Scotia’s justice minister is contradicting assertions by senior Mounties at the 2020 mass shooting inquiry that his province chronically under funds the RCMP for its service.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette Brad Johns is shown at the provincial legislature in Halifax on March 24, 2022. Nova Scotia’s justice minister is contradicting assertions by senior Mounties at the 2020 mass shooting inquiry that his province chronically under funds the RCMP for its service.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    Nova Scotia's opposition parties are calling for the justice minister to resign after he said domestic violence is not an "epidemic."

    Brad Johns's comments were in response to a reporter's question on the inquiry report into Nova Scotia's mass shooting, which recommended that domestic violence be treated as an epidemic.

    Johns says he doesn't believe there is an epidemic level of domestic violence in the province and that there are bigger issues facing residents, including drugs and gun violence.

    Shortly after, Premier Tim Houston joined the news conference via video feed to express support for the inquiry's recommendations and to say that Johns would be issuing an apology.

    The Opposition Liberals and the NDP say Johns's statement was unacceptable and he has to resign or be fired from his cabinet role.

    The minister's comments came on the fourth anniversary of the mass shooting, during which a gunman assaulted his partner and then murdered 22 people over 13 hours.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails

    A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.

    What does it mean to be 'house poor' and how can you avoid it?

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News