

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is proposing legislation that would give the province more powers to protect wild animals, plants and water species.

Lands and Forestry Minister Iain Rankin says the government currently doesn't have the authority or regulatory powers it needs to manage the province's biodiversity.

Rankin says the Biodiversity Act will create regulations that will help manage threats to rare ecosystems and better protect wildlife against invasive species.

Proposed measures would allow the government to prevent the import, selling or distribution of an invasive species not yet covered by regulation, and prevent the destruction or disturbance of rare ecosystems and habitats.

Rankin says there would also be the ability to create management zones for areas of land for set periods of time to support conservation efforts.

The minister says Nova Scotia would be the first province in Canada to create stand-alone legislation on biodiversity.