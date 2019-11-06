HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's chief electoral officer says the provincial government has failed to provide his office with enough money to get the province ready for the next provincial election.

Richard Temporale issued a report Wednesday saying Elections Nova Scotia's deadline for election readiness must be pushed back a year to April 1, 2021.

That could be a problem because Premier Stephen McNeil's Liberal government has been in power since May 2017, which means it's possible an election will be called before the deadline.

Nova Scotia does not have fixed election dates.

Temporale's report says he flagged the need for funding and legislative changes after the 2017 election, but the changes were not approved in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The report says the lack of funding and legislative uncertainty has hindered the ability of his independent, non-partisan agency to deliver on its mandate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019.