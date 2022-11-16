Nova Scotia notes importance of helping ex-military members move to skilled trades
A Nova Scotia legislature committee heard Tuesday about the importance of supporting military members who want to transition to a skilled trade upon leaving the service.
Nicole Johnson-Morrison, associate deputy minister with the provincial Labour Department, told the veterans affairs committee that many members of the military have unique skills the provincial economy needs as Nova Scotia's population grows.
"We are looking for skilled trade workers to help us build Nova Scotia," Johnson-Morrison said. "Military members are well suited to these types of trades."
The deputy minister said that because of the current need for skilled tradespeople, the province is working with trades organizations and the military to help make what can be a difficult transition to the civilian workforce easier. Johnson-Morrison said the province offers free career advice both online and through Nova Scotia Works centres across the province.
The centres assisted 235 military clients between 2017 and 2021, with 47 having received funding support for training and 41 having been helped to complete the so-called red seal certification exam, which allows for direct access without additional training to civilian trades such as carpentry.
Brad Smith, executive director of the Mainland Nova Scotia Building Trades Council, told the committee that a lot of time and effort is required to align military veterans with the right career opportunity in the trades. Smith said that while veterans bring leadership, discipline and teamwork skills to the workplace, their technical skills may not be readily transferable to civilian trades.
He said veterans from only nine military trades can automatically write the so-called red seal certification exam without further training. More work needs to be done, Smith said, to increase the number of military trades with direct access to the exam. According to the Armed Forces website, the military offers nearly 100 trades and other professional career opportunities.
As an example, Smith said the skills of military heavy truck and bus drivers are accepted as equivalent to those required outside of the Armed Forces, while the skills of an electrician in the navy aren't immediately applicable to civilian jobs.
"For the more technical skills of the trades, it is much more complex to assess and give credit for prior learning and experience," he said. "The challenges of our veterans are often similar to the challenges that new Canadians and under-represented groups face."
One of the groups working to support military tradespeople free of charge is Helmets to Hardhats, a national non-profit that is primarily funded by Canadian building trade unions and trades employers.
Lt.-Col. Ross Bonnell, commanding officer of the Canadian Armed Forces Transition Centre in Halifax, said 8,000 to 10,000 members leave the military each year. So far this year, 754 members have left the Armed Forces in Nova Scotia alone, Bonnell said.
He said his unit conducts a detailed assessment of a member's readiness to leave the Forces and offers programs aimed at the transition to a skilled civilian trade, including for members being released for medical reasons. The Canadian economy benefits from hiring skilled military tradespeople, Bonnell said.
"The civilian employer hiring a veteran is gaining an employee with skills and professional knowledge and a proven record of learning and adaptability."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to become the country's second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was 'unlikely' that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but he pledged support for Poland's investigation into what it had called a 'Russian-made' missile.
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
Canadians back tax on housing inequity: poll
A new survey shows that the majority of Canadian residents would support a modest price on housing inequity, with many calling for a surtax on homes valued over $1 million – comprising 10 per cent of the country’s housing market.
Poland's foreign ministry says missile that killed 2 was Russian-made, but key questions remain
Poland's foreign ministry said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country's east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was 'unlikely' it was fired from Russia.
Pediatric hospitalizations up in latest influenza epidemic
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada's latest FluWatch report, the country has entered an influenza epidemic. Children are being particularly hard-hit.
Girl Guides of Canada renaming 'Brownies' as it has caused 'personal harm' to racialized girls
Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday that the organization is renaming “Brownies,” as it says the name has caused “personal harm” to racialized girls and the change will reflect its goals of empowering girls.
Half of Quebec nursing students fail September licensing exam, probe launched
Fifty-one per cent of nursing students in Quebec who took the September licensing exam failed to get the minimum passing grade — 55 per cent.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman in final stages of MAiD application after nearly a decade-long search for housing
A disabled 32-year-old woman says she is in the final stages of requesting a medically-assisted death after seven futile years of applying for affordable housing in Toronto.
-
At least two suspects sought after Parkdale shooting left one person dead, three others injured
Toronto police are searching for at least two suspects after a shooting in a Parkdale highrise that left one person dead and three others injured on Tuesday.
-
When will more children's pain medications arrive in Ontario? Pharmacy expert says it’s hard to predict
Canada is set to receive a foreign supply of children’s pain medications, but Ontario’s Pharmacists Association says it's difficult to predict when the shipment will arrive or if it will keep shelves stocked.
Calgary
-
Alberta Children’s Hospital pivots amid capacity woes; schools also feel strain
The Alberta Children’s Hospital is at full capacity and making changes to deal with the overwhelming number of sick kids with respiratory illnesses.
-
Road 'impassable' after crash north of Calgary, RCMP on scene
RCMP have closed a rural highway north of Calgary due to a serious crash Tuesday evening.
-
Sean Chu's deputy mayor duties removed; Gondek says he photographed her licence plate
Calgary city council has removed Coun. Sean Chu from his deputy mayor duties and has forwarded a Calgary Police Commission report to the province to ask the premier whether her government can take further action to remove the Ward 4 representative.
Montreal
-
Legault closes door on reintroducing mask mandate in public places
In the coming weeks, Quebecers should not expect to be forced to wear a mask in public places again, according to the premier, who says they will be recommended to wear one, but the decision will be left to the discretion of each individual. Premier Francois Legault made the remarks in a brief scrum Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of his caucus at the Quebec City Convention Centre in preparation for the next parliamentary session.
-
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | First snow blowing into Montreal on Wednesday
After a stretch of above-average temperatures to kick off the month of November, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for its first snow of the season.
Edmonton
-
Stollery hits capacity during 'unprecedented' surge in respiratory illnesses
The Stollery Children's Hospital is at capacity, and with the current deluge of respiratory illness expected to last months, medical experts are offering advice on how to keep kids healthy and when to seek medical help.
-
EPSB asks province for thresholds for in-school masking, claiming enforcement difficulty without government support
The trustees of Edmonton's public school division want a meeting with Alberta's new top doctor and clarity on when it is appropriate to resurrect health measures brought in during the pandemic, such as mask mandates.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
-
Contractor killed at northern Ontario gold mine site, steel company issued two orders
There has been a workplace fatality involving a steel contractor working on the construction of a mill facility at a gold mine in northern Ontario.
-
New Sault Ste. Marie council sworn in
Sault Ste. Marie’s new mayor and four new councillors, along with the rest of city council, took their respective oaths of office Tuesday night.
London
-
Over 200 jobs lost as Adient Tillsonburg abruptly closes its doors
Bill Beaumont is in his 46th year working at Adient Tillsonburg, an auto manufacturing plant. Beaumont was working the overnight shift when he received a notice from the company early Tuesday morning — the official announcement came at 11:00 a.m., in which all 190 union employees, as well as salaried and management positions, would be eliminated and the plant shuttered.
-
'It’s scary, I’m looking over my shoulder': Tow truck turf war migrating to London, Ont.
Escalating violence within the tow truck industry in London has local drivers and experts worried that the Forest City could soon head the way of the GTA when it comes to turf wars. This comes days after one tow truck company saw two of its trucks torched, and a driver at another company was shot at while driving down Adelaide Street South.
-
Snow moving into London region, travel advisory issued
A blast of winter weather is moving in Tuesday night, with the first accumulative snow event of the season. A strengthening upper level trough, with an approaching low-pressure system will move over the lower Great Lakes bringing snow for much of southern Ontario. Most areas will see 5 to 10 cm of snow and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.
Winnipeg
-
More private health-care options, crime prevention take centre stage in Manitoba's throne speech
Premier Heather Stefanson has outlined her blueprint for Manitoba in the coming year, with plans to explore private health-care services, spend billions of dollars for hospitals, and financially stabilize Manitoba Hydro.
-
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to become the country's second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
-
Tenants in two Winnipeg apartments complain of no heat and mould
From no heat to mould, tenants of two Winnipeg apartment buildings are speaking out about their living conditions.
Ottawa
-
Flu season has arrived in Ottawa
Flu season is here and it's earlier and tougher than normal, according to Ottawa Public Health.
-
First snowfall of the season to hit Ottawa on Wednesday
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, calling for 5 cm of snow on Wednesday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Six places in Ottawa you can get for the national average home price
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at five houses and one condo you can get for around the national average price.
Saskatoon
-
City releases cost estimates of downtown entertainment district sites
Saskatoon city council will vote on the location of the proposed downtown entertainment district on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Woman alleging abuse at Saskatoon Christian school finds home vandalized, on fire
A woman alleging physical and sexual abuse at a Saskatoon Christian school says she found her home vandalized and on fire last week.
-
Saskatoon police lay further charges against Dawn Walker
A Saskatoon woman who has been charged after faking her death and that of her son is facing further charges.
Vancouver
-
Fewer meals out, more unhealthy choices: A poll looks at how inflation is impacting eating habits in B.C.
Cutting back on dining out, limiting trips to the coffee shop and choosing cheaper, less healthy options are some of the ways a new survey finds that British Columbians are changing their eating habits amid rising food costs.
-
Vancouver trustees sound alarm over plan to reinstate School Liaison Officer program
Ahead of a Vancouver School Board meeting where a proposal to bring police officers back into the city's schools is expected to be on the agenda, trustees who oppose the move are speaking out – and urging the public to do the same.
-
Board increases Pitt Lake property assessment more than $200K after appeal that sought reduction
Users of a recreational property in the Lower Mainland who argued that the land's 2021 assessed value was too high have had that assessment nearly doubled by the Property Assessment Appeal Board.
Regina
-
'A big moment': Regina high school athlete commits to Division I basketball team
A Grade 12 student in Regina is making strides in the world of basketball.
-
Top things to do in Regina during Grey Cup week
When Grey Cup fans are not soaking up the festivities leading up to the event, there are several places people can go to for a walk, drink, or a bite to eat.
-
SHA recommends vaccines as influenza cases rise in Sask.
Influenza cases are quickly rising in Saskatchewan with the majority of the increase being seen in children and young adults.
Vancouver Island
-
Anniversary of Vancouver Island's floods of the century arrives
Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of the atmospheric river that tore chunks from the Malahat Highway, stranding many motorists, and prompting repairs that won't be finished until next spring.
-
Langford couple still rebuilding after massive damage to home during last year's floods
One year ago, Jeff and Cheryl Morrow were enjoying an evening at home when they heard a disturbing noise in the their backyard. When the couple came out of the house to investigate, they found that their backyard was gone. It had slid into Millstream Creek.
-
Murder trial for men who escaped Vancouver Island prison adjourned after accused suffers back injury
The second day of trial for two inmates accused of killing a man after they escaped from a minimum-security prison near Victoria was adjourned before it began Tuesday.