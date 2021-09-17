HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia nurses are joining their unionized counterparts from across the country today for a national day of action to bring attention to the labour shortages in the country's health system.

Union president Janet Hazelton says the situation in Nova Scotia is reaching a critical point in long-term and acute care after years of warnings to governments about impending problems.

Her union is holding a news conference later today in the Halifax area.

Hazelton says there are about 1,100 vacancies for registered nurses in the province, 250 spots open for licensed practical nurses and 25 vacancies for nurse practitioners.

She says many nurses are facing burnout with many pulling longer shifts with fewer vacations and days off.

On Wednesday, the province announced that hospitals are facing service pressure caused in part by "considerable staffing challenges," including a shortage of nurses that has been "made worse by the pandemic."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2021.