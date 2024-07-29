Nova Scotia opens helpline after five people shot at Africville reunion in Halifax

HALIFAX -

The Nova Scotia government says it has opened a helpline for anyone seeking counselling after five people were shot over the weekend at a community gathering in Halifax.

The Africville Family Reunion reunites former residents and their descendants of the historic Black community in the north end of Halifax that was demolished in the 1960s.

Twila Grosse, minister of African Nova Scotian affairs, said on social media today that the province's "thoughts and prayers" are with the victims and their families.

On Saturday at 10 p.m., police responded to reports of gunshots at the Africville National Historic Site of Canada, and found five people injured.

All five were sent to hospital, including one person whose injuries were life-threatening.

Police said today that no arrests have been made, and they did not provide updates on the victims' injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

