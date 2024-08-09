Beachgoers urged to stay out of ocean at Rainbow Haven and Clam Harbour beaches due to bacteria levels

Beachgoers are being advised to stay out of the water at two popular Halifax-area beaches due to elevated bacteria levels.

Nova Scotia Parks says swimming isn’t recommended at Rainbow Haven Beach and Clam Harbour beaches until further notice. It warns that beachgoers could become ill if they spend time in the water.

Lifeguards stationed at the beaches in Cow Bay, N.S., and Clam Harbour, N.S., will be recommending that people do not swim.

Nova Scotia Parks says the advisory will remain in effect for at least a few days, until test results show the water is safe.

According to the Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change, heavy use, high temperatures and heavy rains can affect water quality at beaches.

“The detection of bacteria doesn’t mean there has never been bacteria present at the beach before, just not in numbers high enough to cause illness,” said the department in a statement online.

“While not common, it’s not unusual for any beach to experience higher than acceptable bacteria levels given certain conditions.”

Beachgoers who do swim in waters with an advisory are urged to watch for symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever, abdominal cramps and skin irritation.

The Lifesaving Society of Nova Scotia conducts water sampling at provincially-supervised beaches across the province.

The Halifax Regional Municipality also has a program that monitors the water quality at beaches within the municipality.

Risk advisories are also in effect at Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth, Kinap Beach in Porters Lake and Springfield Lake in Sackville. Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax is currently closed due to the potential of blue-green algae.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.