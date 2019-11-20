WINDSOR, N.S. -- A small pond in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley, billed as the "cradle of hockey," is up for sale.

Long Pond, on the east side of Windsor, N.S., is recognized by some historians as the birthplace of the game, with evidence indicating a crude version of the sport was played there in the early 1800s.

The asking price for the 10-hectare site is $1.38 million.

The pond and surrounding land are owned by the Dill family, who operate a nearby farm famous for its giant pumpkins.

Danny Dill, who owns the pond with his brother Andrew, says it's time for the family to focus on the farm -- a 45-minute drive north Halifax.

The family has also put together one of the largest collections of hockey memorabilia in Canada, which is displayed in a small museum on the farm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2019.