HALIFAX -- Fallen trees could be found throughout rural areas of western Nova Scotia on Sunday, all due to efforts by NS Power to reconnect electricity to people who went without for an entire weekend.

On Sunday, about 160 power line technicians and forestry crews continued to deal with the aftermath of freezing rain and wind, bringing down power lines and damaging power poles.

The day began with a number of single-customer outages in areas near Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, Bridgewater, Liverpool and Bridgetown.

“So far, so good,” says NSP customer, Michel Picot. “We've managed to keep warm with some wood.”

Picot lost electricity on Friday night after a tree was uprooted.

Many people in similar situations remained without power on Sunday and were depending on heat from burning wood or a generator.

“The things that bothers me most, is that people in Nova Scotia; they feel they have to have an alternate power source, a generator or a small generator, just to maintain their home because of the frequency of the power outages,” says NSP customer, Al Matheson.

It’s a repetition people in the area have concerns about.

“It's just aggravating that this happens quite frequently in this area,” says Matheson. “Our area is one of the last places to get power back on when we do have the outages, and there just never seems to be a proper answer from Nova Scotia as to why it took so long.”

In a statement, Nova Scotia Power said many of the outages left on Sunday required the work of one or more crews – adding customers needed to have their power metres repaired by an electrician before being reconnected.

“I hesitate to say we didn't really prepare for this outage because we didn't really expect it,” says NSP customer, Michel Picot. “But next time, we'll be more prepared.”

Meanwhile, at the peak of the outages, 114,000 NSP customers off of the grid. At 6 p.m. on Sunday, 1,700 customers remained without power. However, the power utility said most of those people would have power restored before Monday.