HALIFAX -- Wind and rain warnings are in effect in parts of the Maritimes, with the wet and windy weather causing widespread power outages, school closures, and even some damage in the region.

Dozens of schools in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are closed due to power outages. Some communities are reporting damage to buildings, as well as downed trees and power lines.

in Dartmouth, a new home under construction on Marvin Street toppled under the strong winds. Across the harbour in Halifax, a large tree snapped under the winds and took down a power line on Leppert Street.

The wild weather left thousands of Maritimers in the dark. As of 8:18 a.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting 247 outages affecting 50,315 customers.

Many of the outages -- more than 19,000 -- were reported in the Halifax area, making for a tricky morning commute as many traffic lights weren’t working on main arteries in the city.

In New Brunswick, 100 outages were affecting 11,459 NB Power customers as of 8:20 a.m.

In Saint John, more than 100 tenants were evacuated from two apartment buildings after high winds caused significant damage to the roofs of both buildings.

They include one of the three 96-unit buildings that comprise the Regency Towers complex on Heather Way in east Saint John, and a 12-unit building at 57 Ocean Court in west Saint John.

The Canadian Red Cross has arranged emergency lodging for six tenants from the Ocean Court building, while other tenants made their own arrangements.

The organization says, due to the number of tenants from the building on Heather Way, an emergency shelter may need to be established.

For now, evacuees of the Regency Towers building are being directed to Simonds High School.

No injuries have been reported.

The wet and windy weather is also disrupting travel in the region. Some flights are delayed or cancelled at Maritime airports and some bridges are closed to high-sided vehicles. The 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. ferry crossings between Saint John and Digby are cancelled. The 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. ferry crossings between Wood Islands, P.E.I. and Caribou, N.S. are also cancelled.

High winds has caused a crane at the second cruise berth construction site on Sydney harbour to collapse. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/6d2d8KOcGa — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) December 10, 2019

High winds last night caused major roof damage at this 96-unit apartment building in east Saint John. Residents were evacuated to Simonds high school @CTVAtlantic. pic.twitter.com/3Fzes0kQO1 — Laura Lyall (@LauraLyallCTV) December 10, 2019

Power outages in Dartmouth are slowing things down at intersections - MacDonald Bridge. pic.twitter.com/nFEZmLIYoN — Paul Creelman (@PaulCreelmanCTV) December 10, 2019

The power service to two homes have been damaged on Leppert St , Halifax, after a large limb of a tree caught the line when it broke off in the windstorm last night.@CTVAtlantic @C100FM pic.twitter.com/hzQwxJbcxK — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) December 10, 2019

Scaffolding and wood dispersed at this new home construction site. You can see staging balanced on the roof.⁦@CTVAtlantic⁩ #Marvin St. pic.twitter.com/ZCSPj2k71G — Paul Creelman (@PaulCreelmanCTV) December 10, 2019

High winds topple this new home construction on Marvin St. in Dartmouth. ⁦@CTVAtlantic⁩ pic.twitter.com/6QGFb13NL3 — Paul Creelman (@PaulCreelmanCTV) December 10, 2019

Traffic lights out at Gottingen and North St , Hfx. Traffic is backing up onto the MacDonald Bridge Hfx bound. 4 way stop everyone.@CTVAtlantic @C100FM pic.twitter.com/e77jUBvD0q — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) December 10, 2019

Police are directing traffic off Connaught Ave, to Roslyn Rd, Hfx, because of a downed power line . Commuters going towards the MacKay Bridge via Connaught, will have to take the detour.@CTVAtlantic @C100FM pic.twitter.com/Lquh9jonxe — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) December 10, 2019

Traffic lights out at intersection of Robie and University Ave, Hfx. 4 way stop and go! @CTVAtlantic @C100FM pic.twitter.com/ZmGk4c3Cx1 — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) December 10, 2019