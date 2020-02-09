HALIFAX -- More than 6,000 power customers in Nova Scotia were still without electricity Sunday morning, following a storm Friday that swept the province with freezing rain and high winds.

Nova Scotia Power says crews are out in full force in an effort to restore power.

The utility says many of the outages are single-customer outages, which can take longer to repair.

It says they often require the work of one or more crews, or for the customer to have their meter mast repaired by an electrician before they can be reconnected.

In many parts of the province winds gusted upwards of 100 kilometres per hour.

The storm also resulted in many travel delays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2020.