Nova Scotia prepares for remnants of post-tropical storm Philippe

A somber grey paints the sky and winds steadily picked up speed throughout the day, warning Nova Scotians of what is to come as remnants of post-tropical storm Phillippe move towards the Maritimes.

Ocean waves along the Halifax harbor moved swiftly throughout the day.

Earlier in the week, Halifax Port Authority spent time preparing for the post-tropical storm.

“Doing a sweep of properties that are under our control and making sure that everything is either tied down or moved inside or moved away from the water and then we also work closely with our partners and tenants to ensure that the same things are happening on their properties,” said Lane Farguson, Port of Halifax’s communications director.

The Halifax Harbour is already seeing cancellations, including two cruises – one that was coming in Saturday and another coming in Sunday.

The Halifax-area is expected to see heavy winds and rain as the storm moves through the region, potentially impacting power.

“…based on the latest weather forecasts have decided to open our Emergency Operations Centre (EOC). We are taking every precaution and will have crews in place and working to respond safely and as quickly possible,” said Nova Scotia Power in a statement.

While the Halifax-area is expecting to get stronger winds from the weather system, Yarmouth may see the heaviest rain.

Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood said, with heavy rain in the forecast, she recommends residents in the area take precautions to avoid flooding.

“Check the ditches and get rid of the leaves and the branches and those types of things that’s not something the town is going to be able to do to get to every street and clear that out,” said Mood.