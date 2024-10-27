ATLANTIC
    Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal crash

    Queen’s District RCMP in Nova Scotia is investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision that occurred Saturday on Highway 103 in Port Mouton, N.S., said a news release Sunday.

    On Saturday at approximately 12:50 p.m., RCMP, fire services and EHS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 103 between exit 20 and 20A. Police learned that a Dodge Ram pickup left the road, rolled and came to a rest in the eastbound lane.

    The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 54-year-old man from Port L’Hebert was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

    An RCMP reconstructionist attended the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

    Highway 103 was partially closed for several hours but has reopened.

