Nova Scotia reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 'small outbreak' at Kentville hospital
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 187.
- Eight new cases were identified in the province's Central zone.
- Four new cases were identified in the province's Western zone.
Health officials say there is community spread in the Central zone, primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.
The Nova Scotia Health Authority is also reporting a small outbreak at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville.
According to the health authority, three patients in a non-COVID unit have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the three cases are asymptomatic. One person is in intensive care.
“I know we’re all concerned when we hear about cases in our hospitals and our school. These are the places where we’re supposed to feel the most safe. But if COVID-19 is in our communities, it is going to find a way into these places as well. What’s important is that we take quick action to prevent further spread, and we are,” said Premier Tim Houston during Tuesday’s news update.
“We know none of us want to hear about COVID in our hospitals or our communities, but this is a reminder that COVID is still very real in Nova Scotia,” added Alyson Lamb, Executive Director of the NSHA Western Zone during Tuesday’s news update. “We wanted to share this information to be transparent about this evolving situation at our hospital, and we are committed to keeping the public informed as more information comes available.
As a precaution, NSHA is testing other patients and staff identified as close contacts. NSHA will provide a further update when more information is available.
Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.
EXPOSURE NOTICES FOR THREE N.S. SCHOOLS
Health officials also sent exposure notices for three schools in the province on Monday.
The latest school exposures are at Cumberland North Academy in Amherst, Oxford School in Halifax and Portland Estates Elementary in Dartmouth
“It is important to note that an exposure associated with a school does not mean there is spread within the school or that the initial case was first exposed to the virus in the school. As always, all staff, parents and guardians are notified of exposures if a positive case (student, teacher or staff) was at the school while infectious,” said N.S. Health in a release.
A list of schools with exposures is available online.
Three schools in the Halifax Regional Municipality have closed for the rest of the week in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.
In a release sent Monday afternoon, the province announced École Mer et Monde and Joseph Howe Elementary in Halifax will both be closed from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, to prevent further spread of the virus among the school community.
Both schools will be learning from home, and testing will be available next weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In a release issued Sunday evening, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, recommended the closure of Dartmouth South Academy.
The P-9 school, located at 111 Prince Arthur Ave., will be closed to students from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22 to prevent further spread of the virus among the school community. The pre-primary centre, which is located on a separate site from the school, will remain open.
"While our goal is to keep students learning in the classroom, I was clear that if stronger measures were needed, like closing a school, we would not hesitate to act," said Dr. Strang. "The regional medical officer of health team has been closely monitoring this situation, and they are recommending a temporary closure to contain the spread."
With the latest closures, four schools in the Halifax area have been temporarily closed in the last two weeks.
Duc d'Anville Elementary School in Halifax was closed for four days last week after 14 cases of novel coronavirus were linked to the school.
COVID-19 CASE DATA
Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,152 tests on Monday. A total of 1,271,183 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.
According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 7,161 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 6,876 people have recovered and 98 have died due to COVID-19.
There are currently 14 people in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19, with one in an intensive care unit.
Since Aug. 1, there have been 1,265 positive COVID-19 cases and four deaths. Of the new cases since Aug. 1, 1,074 are now considered resolved.
There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.
The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.
The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.
- Western zone: 401 cases (16 active case)
- Central zone: 5,533 cases (160 active cases)
- Northern zone: 544 cases (9 active cases)
- Eastern zone: 683 cases (2 active cases)
VACCINE UPDATE
The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.
As of Monday, 1,550,362 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 749,078 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.
In total, 82.5 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.
The province says it has received a total of 1,661,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.
All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.
LIST OF SYMPTOMS
Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Shortness of breath
- Runny nose/nasal congestion
