HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Despite the new cases, Sunday marks the second consecutive day without a death in the province. The most recent deaths in the province were announced on Friday, when four Northwood long-term care residents died from the disease.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 377 tests on Saturday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 35,970 negative test results.

The province will not be holding a news conference during the long weekend.

47 active cases in the province

A total of 1,040 positive cases have been confirmed in Nova Scotia. Of those cases, 938 people have recovered and 55 people have died. This leaves 47 active cases in the province.

Of the 47 active cases, 33 are at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax, which currently has 24 residents and nine staff members with active cases of COVID-19. One other facility has one resident with an active case.

As of Friday, 49 of the 55 COVID-19-related deaths in Nova Scotia have been at Northwood.

The province did not report any additional deaths on Sunday.

It’s not over yet

Premier Stephen McNeil said Nova Scotians’ efforts are beginning to pay off, but reminded residents that it’s not over yet.

“The hard work we have all been doing is showing results, but we cannot let up yet,” said McNeil. “I hope Nova Scotians are enjoying this long weekend, but we must continue to work together and follow public health advice. The decisions we make now will directly impact how quickly we can reopen more of our province in the future.”

Chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang also congratulated residents for reducing COVID-19's spread in the province – noting regulations still need to be followed.

“We continue to see lower case numbers and I want to thank all Nova Scotians for their efforts in flattening the curve,” said Strang. “We need to continue to follow public health advice and guidelines to keep the case numbers low and stop this virus.”

What we know about the confirmed cases

Eight people are currently in hospital. Four of those patients are in intensive care units.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

All new cases announced Sunday are in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The western, northern and eastern zones are reporting no additional cases at this time.

Western zone: 54 cases

Central zone: 891 cases

Northern zone: 44 cases

Eastern zone: 51 cases

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Nova Scotians who experience two or more of the following symptoms should take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: