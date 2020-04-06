HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 293.

This is the biggest one-day spike in cases in the province so far.

The province says 650 tests were completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab on Sunday.

Most cases of COVID-19 are related to travel or a known case, but community spread has been confirmed in the province.

Because of this, the provincial government says lab capacity will increase, and testing will be conducted around the clock, starting Monday.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Ten people are currently in hospital.

Sixty-four people have recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

There are cases across the province, with the central zone seeing the biggest spike. More information about Nova Scotia’s confirmed cases is now available online, broken down by the Nova Scotia Health Authority zones:

Western zone: 41 cases

Central zone: 197 cases

Northern zone: 28 cases

Eastern zone: 27

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate at home, away from people, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside the province must also self-isolate for two weeks.

To date, Nova Scotia has 10,218 negative test results and 293 positive COVID-19 test results.

There are 22 COVID-19 assessment centres in Nova Scotia, 21 of which are operated by the Nova Scotia Health Authority. One is operated by the IWK Health Centre.

A temporary primary assessment centre is now operating in Elmsdale, N.S., and two mobile assessment centres are being established by the Nova Scotia Health Authority, to allow for community-based testing.

More information is expected at a news conference with Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, at 3 p.m. local time Monday.

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms, such as a fever, new cough or acute respiratory illness, is urged to limit their contact with others and take an online assessment questionnaire to determine if they should call 811.

The province says anyone referred to an assessment centre by 811 will be tested for COVID-19.