HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with the active total dropping to 894.

Of the new cases, 41 are in the Central Zone, and eight are in the Eastern Zone.

"The number of positive cases being reported today is lower," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "While that is a good sign, our testing numbers are also down today. Our testing centres are open, and I encourage those that are out to stop in and get tested."

Public Health says there is still evidence of community spread in the province's Central Zone and in Sydney. Northern and Western Zones continue to be monitored for signs of community spread.

98 people have recovered from COVID-19 since Sunday.

There have now been 5,335 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, and 79 people have died from COVID-19-related causes.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.