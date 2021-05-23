HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 74 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, and two new deaths.

The new COVID-19 deaths involve a man and woman, both in their 70s, who lived in the province's Central Zone.

"We have reported five deaths in the last three days," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "For a small and tight-knit province like Nova Scotia, these losses touch us all. I urge everyone to keep doing all you can to protect each other."

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Nova Scotia now stands at 79.

"This has been a tragic weekend. The hearts of all Nova Scotians are with the families and friends who are grieving the loss of loved ones," said Premier Iain Rankin. "Please make decisions this weekend that help stop the spread of this virus so we can prevent more Nova Scotians from having to experience such grief."

74 NEW CASES

Of Sunday's new cases, 61 are in the Central Zone, nine are in the Eastern Zone, three are in the Northern Zone, and one is in the Western Zone.

Public Health says there is evidence of community spread in the Central Zone, and Sydney.

In Sunday's media release, the province highlights some "areas of concern," including Bridgewater, New Minas, and Kentville.

Pop-up testing has been increased in those areas.

There are now 943 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 103 people have recovered since Saturday.

CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 6,890 tests on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests since the pandemic began to 778,002.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,286 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 4,264 people have recovered and 79 have died due to COVID-19.

Data on hospitalizations has not yet been updated for Sunday.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

he numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 257 cases (26 active)

Central Zone: 4,313 cases (739 active)

Northern Zone: 265 cases (50 active)

Eastern Zone: 451 cases (128 active)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to May 30, 2021.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: