HALIFAX -- A woman in her 60s who died several weeks ago is Nova Scotia's latest death attributed to the COVID-19 virus.

The Department of Health and Wellness said in a news release that the woman, who lived in the Eastern Zone, had underlying medical conditions.

"Her death has been under investigation since then to determine if COVID-19 was a factor," the department said in the news release. "She was not a resident of a long-term care home.

The woman's death brings the province's total to 64.

"My thoughts are with this individual's family and loved ones who have been grieving these past weeks," Premier Stephen McNeil said in the release. "This virus has taken a toll on us, but Nova Scotians are strong. We must continue to work together and follow the public health advice as we open our economy, communities and businesses."

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 418 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday. So far, there have been 62,861 negative test results and 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia.