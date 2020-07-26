HALIFAX -- For the 11th day in a row, Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19, and the one active case in the province is now resolved.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 433 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

In a news release on Sunday, the province said to date, Nova Scotia has 62,187 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths, and no active COVID-19 cases.

There are currently no individuals in hospital due to the virus, and no active cases in any Nova Scotia long-term care homes.

One-thousand-and-four cases are now resolved in Nova Scotia.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

The province is reminding any one feeling the following symptoms, to visit 811's online assessment on their website, to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

SELF-ISOLATION FOR TRAVELLERS

Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada is still required to self-isolate for 14 days upon return.

The government of Nova Scotia also reminds every one of the importance of adhering to the public health order and directives, like practicing good hand washing, maintaining physical distance when and where required, and wearing a non-medical mask in required areas, and wherever else you feel comfortable.

ATLANTIC BUBBLE

Just over three weeks ago, interprovincial travel within Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, was permitted without the requirement to self-isolate for permanent Atlantic Canadian residents.

Public health directives from each province must be followed when visiting.

Under Nova Scotia's Health Protection Act order, visitors from other Canadian provinces and territories must self-isolate for 14 days when arriving in the province. Any permanent resident travelling within the Atlantic Bubble is not required to self-isolate.