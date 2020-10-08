Advertisement
Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 for sixth straight day; 3 active
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford blood samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (John Cairns, University of Oxford via AP)
HALIFAX -- There are no new COVID-19 cases being reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday. The total amount of active cases in the province remains at three.
On Wednesday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 879 Nova Scotia tests.
The province last reported a new case of COVID-19 on Friday, a travel related case involving an individual in the Nova Scotia Health Authority's central zone.
To date, there are 1,089 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with 1,021 cases considered resolved and 65 people have died.
The province has had 99,388 negative test results.
There is still one person in hospital in the intensive care unit, as a result of COVID-19.
At a news update on Tuesday, Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang announced plans to increase testing for COVID-19.
CASES BY ZONE
There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.
The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.
The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.
- western zone: 56 cases
- central zone: 911 cases
- northern zone: 68 cases
- eastern zone: 54 cases
LIST OF SYMPTOMS
Anyone who experiences a new or worsening fever or cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19.
- sore throat
- headache
- shortness of breath
- runny nose/nasal congestion
The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has once again been extended to Oct. 18, unless government terminates or extends it.