HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and only five active cases of the virus at Halifax’s Northwood long-term care home.

This is the third day since Friday that Nova Scotia has reported no new cases of COVID-19.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 532 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 42,861 negative test results, 1,057 positive COVID-19 test results and 60 deaths.

Fifty-three of the deaths have involved residents at Northwood, which has seen the most significant outbreak of the virus.

The province reported no additional deaths on Tuesday.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update during a news conference in Halifax at 3 p.m. AT Tuesday. It will be live streamed on CTVNewsAtlantic.ca.

992 people recovered

The province says eight more people have recovered from the virus, for a total of 992 recoveries. This would leave five active cases in the province.

Northwood is currently reporting five active cases of the virus, involving three residents and two staff members.

While it appears Nova Scotia has five active cases, all of which would be at Northwood, the province has stated that the provincial numbers and Northwood numbers don't always match up, due to the fact that the data is collected from different sources, and sometimes there are delays that result in the data not reconciling.

Northwood has not updated its numbers at this time.

The province says one more person has been released from hospital. There are now five people in hospital, with two patients in the intensive care unit.

The province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality, has seen the largest number of cases.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 907 cases

northern zone: 45 cases

eastern zone: 51 cases

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to June 14.

List of symptoms expanded

Last month, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: