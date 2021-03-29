HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia health officials are reporting no new COVID-19 cases on Monday. One previously reported case is now considered recovered, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 24.

The last time Nova Scotia reported no new cases was March 17.

Nova Scotia health also announced Monday that three new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first found in the United Kingdom, were identified in the province.

Two of the new variant cases identified in the province's Central Zone and are related to international travel. One case is considered resolved, the other is still self-isolating. The other variant case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel within Canada. The case is considered resolved.

The province says none of Monday's cases were connected to Kings Wharf. On Sunday, Public Health identified one case of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was connected to international travel and is now considered resolved. In connection with that variant case, Public Health is asking residents of Dartmouth's Kings Wharf, as well as anyone who worked or visited any residences or businesses at this location from March 10 to March 27, to get tested for COVID-19, whether you have symptoms or not.

This brings the total number of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (first found in the U.K.) in Nova Scotia to 17. There have also been 10 confirmed cases of the B.1.3.5.1 variant, first found in South Africa.

"Nova Scotian's vigilance is paying off as we continue to see few or no new cases being reported daily," said Premier Iain Rankin. "However, as we've seen elsewhere, complacency can quickly open the door for the resurgence of COVID-19."

"Our continued strong testing numbers in combination with people following the public health protocols is a good formula to keep us where we need to be," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "We must stay the course. Please continue to wear a mask, limit social contacts, practise social distancing, adhere to the gathering limit, stay home if you feel unwell and wash your hands."

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,003 tests on Sunday.

The province has completed 419,501 tests since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,711 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,621 cases have recovered and 66 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There is currently one Nova Scotian in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 106 cases (1 active case)

Central Zone: 1,382 cases (21 active cases)

Northern Zone: 132 cases (0 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 91 cases (2 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to April 4, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 89,194 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. Of those, 64,850 were first doses and 24,344 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Of the vaccines administered 42,110 went to health care workers, and 7,839 were long-term care residents.

As of Tuesday, the province has received a total of 119,110 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 21,365 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

However, concerns remain over the speed of the rollout.

“There are a tremendous number of Nova Scotians who are still waiting to even find out when they’re going to get their vaccine, and these are our older at-risk seniors,” says Bill VanGorder of the Canadian Association of Retired Persons.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: