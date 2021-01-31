HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia identified no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with the total number of active cases dropping to 10.

"It is encouraging to see another day with no new positive cases being reported," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Our public health measures are making a difference in slowing the spread of this virus and we must continue to follow them with vigilance."

One of the previously reported cases in the province is now considered resolved.

"I want to thank Nova Scotians for continuing to follow the public health protocols and for participating in rapid testing clinics," said Premier Stephen McNeil.

"Your hard work is helping to contain the virus as we wait for vaccine supply to become more consistent."

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have attended several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,408 tests on Saturday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 161,474 tests. There have been 491 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Cases have ranged in age from under 10 to over 70. Four-hundred-and-eighty-one cases are now resolved.

There are currently two people in hospital due to COVID-19, one of which is in the intensive care unit.

Since the pandemic began, Nova Scotia has completed 284,925 tests. Cumulatively, there have been 1,580 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,505 cases considered recovered.

The province has reported 65 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, with an average age of 80.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-five per cent of cases are female, and 45 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 93 cases (1 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,281 cases (5 active cases)

Northern Zone: 127 cases (1 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 79 cases (3 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Feb. 7, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Saturday, 14,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, with 2,714 Nova Scotians having received a second dose.

Of the vaccines administered, 7,678 were health care workers, and 954 were long-term care residents.

POST-SECONDARY STUDENTS RETURNING TO N.S.

Any post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia are required to self-isolate for 14-days upon arrival. Government officials are also strongly encouraging them to get tested halfway through that isolation period, either on day 6, 7 or 8.

COVID-19 tests for post-secondary students can be pre-booked online three days in advance.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: