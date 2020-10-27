HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to six.

One new case was identified Monday in the province's central zone, which includes the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Public health says the case is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, and the individual had been self-isolating.

CASE BREAKDOWN

The Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 610 Nova Scotia tests on Monday, with one new case identified.

To date, Nova Scotia has 109,462 negative test results.

There are 1,102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but 1,031 cases are considered resolved, and 65 people have died – leaving six active cases in the province.

There is no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 56 cases

central zone: 923 cases

northern zone: 68 cases

eastern zone: 55 cases

STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWED UNTIL NOVEMBER

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Nov. 1, unless government terminates or extends it before then.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

However, the province has eased some self-isolation requirements for out-of-province rotational workers.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

It is mandatory to wear a non-medical mask in most indoor public places in Nova Scotia.