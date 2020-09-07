HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The new case was identified on Sunday – bringing the provincial total of active cases to four.

The latest case was identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality. The case is currently under investigation by public health.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 852 Nova Scotia COVID-19 tests on Sunday.

CASE BREAKDOWN

To date, Nova Scotia has had 80,235 negative COVID-19 test results. There are 1,086 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but 1,017 cases are considered resolved, and 65 people have died – leaving four active cases in the province.

Currently, there are no patients are in hospital due to COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 55 cases

Central zone: 910 cases

Northern zone: 67 cases

Eastern zone: 54 cases

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

On Friday, Nova Scotia narrowed the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19, removing several previous symptoms from the list.

"When we broadened the list, we said we would continue to monitor how COVID-19 presents and adapt the list of symptoms if needed," said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia, on Friday. "We have reviewed the symptoms that our confirmed cases were presenting with and are confident that having a narrower list will still allow us to identify people with COVID-19."

As of Friday, the province says Nova Scotians should call 811 for further assessment if they are currently experiencing or have experienced in the past 48 hours:

Fever or cough (new or worsening)

Or two or more of the following symptoms (new or worsening):

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath

Previous symptoms that have been removed are: muscle aches, sneezing, nasal congestian/runny nose, hoarse voice, diarrhea, unusual fatigue, loss of sense of smell or taste, or red, purple, or blueish lesions on the feet, toes, or fingers without clear cause.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWED

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Sept. 20, unless government terminates or extends it.