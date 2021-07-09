HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting one new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as one recovery, as the active number of cases in the province remains at 39.

The new case was identified in the Central zone and is related to travel.

"I'm happy to see that we have another day with low case numbers," said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release. "Nova Scotians have worked so hard to get us where we are today. But please don't become complacent. It's important we continue to follow public health guidance to ensure we all have a great summer here in our province.”

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, confirmed during a news conference Wednesday afternoon that there is no longer community spread in the Halifax area.

"As we open up to the rest of Canada and start expanding our social circles, it's important to remember that COVID-19 is still among us," said Strang in a news release. "I encourage all Nova Scotians to get both doses of your vaccine as soon as you can, get tested regularly, continue to keep a physical distance and wear a mask. Doing this will help limit the spread of the virus and allow us to move forward with our reopening plan to have a more normal summer."

CASE DATA

Nova Scotia labs processed 2,770 tests on Thursday, and have now processed a total of 969,836 since the start of the pandemic.

Public health says there were 5,044 tests administered between July 2 and 8 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth, Sydney, Bedford and Shubenacadie.

There have been 5,865 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,734 people have recovered, and 92 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently two people in hospital, with one in an intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 4,123 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,058 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 290 cases (no active cases)

Central zone: 4,653 cases (23 active cases)

Northern zone: 301 cases (no active cases)

Eastern zone: 621 cases (16 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to July 25, 2021

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 1,085,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 73.7 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose. Of those, 369,412, or 38 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,256,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

BREAKTHROUGH DATA

Public Health reports 'breakthrough cases' weekly. A breakthrough case involves a person becoming COVID-19 positive two weeks after receiving either one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Public Health, there have been 4,176 cases from March 15 to July 6, 2021. Of those:

27 (0.6 per cent) were fully vaccinated

225 (5.4 per cent) were partially vaccinated

3924 (94 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 253 people hospitalized. Of those:

Two (0.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated

27 (10.7 per cent) were partially vaccinated

224 (88.5 per cent) were unvaccinated

Twenty-six people died. Of those:

One (3.8 per cent) was fully vaccinated

Three (11.5 per cent) were partially vaccinated

22 (84.6 per cent) were unvaccinated

MORE WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia health is introducting several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Friday, July 9:

Cape Breton Regional Library (50 Falmouth Street, Sydney) from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 95 (1772 Bedford Hwy., Bedford) from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The North Grove, outdoor tent (6 Primrose St., Dartmouth) from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: