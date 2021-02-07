HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia identified one new case of COVID-19 as of Sunday. This brings the province’s total active case count to eight.

Sunday’s case was identified in the province’s Central Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating.

NOVA SCOTIANS ASKED TO ‘KEEP OUR HUDDLES SMALL’ FOR THE SUPER BOWL

"It's always a good day when we see a low number of new cases," said Premier Stephen McNeil in Sunday’s media release. "I know many people will be getting together tonight to watch the Super Bowl. Let's remember to keep our huddles small and follow all the other public health measures."

"While it's fantastic to see Nova Scotia continues to have low new cases of COVID-19, there are many ways we can play an active role in keeping our communities safe," said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health. "Remember to always follow the public health measures, keep your social contacts low and consider making COVID-19 testing part of your personal protocol."

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 876 tests on Saturday. The province has completed 169,984 tests since the start of October.

Since Oct. 1, there have been 496 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 488 are now considered recovered, and there have been no deaths.

There is currently one person in hospital due to COVID-19. They are in an intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 94 cases (no active cases)

Central Zone: 1,285 cases (6 active cases)

Northern Zone: 127 cases (no active cases)

Eastern Zone: 79 cases (one active case)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Feb. 21, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 17,295 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, with 4,681 people in Nova Scotia having received a second dose.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have attended several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: