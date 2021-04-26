HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting 66 new COVID-19 cases Monday: the highest number of new cases in a day since the pandemic began.

According to a tweet from Nova Scotia Health & Wellness, 58 of the new cases are in the province's Central zone.

Five of Monday's new cases are in the Eastern zone, along with two cases reported in the Western zone, and one new case in the Northern zone.

The province's online dashboard has not been updated yet, but according to a tweet, the province will be releasing more information later today.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, N.S. Chief Medical Officer of Health, are scheduled to give a live update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m. Atlantic.

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

There are now 323 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. That marks the highest number of active cases in the province since April 29, 2020.

As announced Saturday, the province is no longer including “exposure category” (travel, close contact, etc.), citing increased investigations.

The province says there is evidence of community spread in Nova Scotia’s Central Zone.

Public Health says the province’s other zones, Eastern, Northern, and Western, are being monitored for signs of community spread.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 138 cases

Central Zone: 1,690 cases

Northern Zone: 148 cases

Eastern Zone: 143 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to May 2, 2021.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: