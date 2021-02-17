HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia identified three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. One previously reported case is now considered recovered, as the number of active cases in the province has increased to 14.

All three of Wednesday's new cases were identified in the province’s Central Zone. Public Health says one case is related to travel to New Brunswick. The person is self-isolating, as required. The other two cases are under investigation, as more information needs to be gathered.

"Six cases over two days is a low number, but it is the most cases we have seen on consecutive days in close to a month. It is a reminder that COVID-19 is still here, with active cases in every health zone in our province, and that is why we cannot let complacency set in," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release. "Our public health teams are working hard to contain the virus and we can support them by following all the public health protocols."

"As we've seen in other provinces, the situation can change rapidly. We must continue to remain vigilant and follow public health protocols," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in a news release. "When you wash your hands, wear a mask, keep physical distance, stay home when you're sick, isolate when required, and get tested regularly, you are preventing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping yourself, your loved ones and your community safe."

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 922 tests on Tuesday. The province has completed 307,306 tests since the pandemic began.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,600 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,521 cases are now considered recovered, and there have been 65 deaths, leaving 14 active cases.

There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19 and they are in the intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 96 cases (2 active case)

Central Zone: 1,296 cases (10 active cases)

Northern Zone: 128 cases (1 active case)

Eastern Zone: 80 cases (1 active case)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Feb. 21, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 24,049 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, with 8,830 people in Nova Scotia having received a second dose.

Of the vaccines administered 11,059 were health care workers, and 2,268 were long-term care residents.

"This week we expect to receive 10,530 doses of Pfizer vaccine, half of which will be reserved for second doses," Strang said. "This will be our biggest single shipment of vaccine to date, it will, it will be delivered to seven cold storage sites across the province, and this number of doses does take into account but we will now be drawing six rather than five doses per vial of the Pfizer vaccine."

Strang also provided some details on clinics to vaccinate health-care workers at clinics in Halifax, Kentville, and Cape Breton and at long-term care homes.

"The final three health-care worker clinics will be set up and ready to receive product later this week in Antigonish, along the South Shore, and in Cumberland," Strang said. "Vaccine was delivered to eight long-term care facilities last week and two more will receive vaccine this week. In long-term care, we have clinics running in multiple locations this week. Booking opened up this morning for the prototype immunization clinic at the IWK for Nova Scotians who are 18, years of age or older."

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have attended several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: