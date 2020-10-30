HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

They are both in the northern zone and are related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble.

One individual is an essential worker who was not required to self-isolate, but did when symptoms developed. The other individual self-isolated upon returning to the province.

Nova Scotia now has six active cases.

Public Health also issued a warning from about possible COVID-19 exposure on a couple of recent Air Canada flights.

Air Canada Flight 7488 from Montreal arriving in Halifax at 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 25. Passengers in rows 21 to 27 in seats D, E, and F should self monitor for symptoms for two weeks.

Air Canada Flight 622 from Toronto arriving in Halifax at 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 27. In this case, the passenger moved through out the plane, so all passengers on this flight should self-monitor for COVID symptoms as well.

Anyone travelling to the province from outside the Atlantic bubble is expected to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving.