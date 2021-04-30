HALIFAX -- For the third day in a row, Nova Scotia has seen its daily COVID-19 cases lower, with 67 new infections announced Friday.

According to a tweet from Nova Scotia Health and Wellness, 57 of Friday's cases are in the Central zone.

Three cases are in the Eastern zone, three are in the Northern zone, and four are being reported in the Western zone.

"Our case numbers are going in the right direction. Let’s not lose this momentum," wrote Premier Iain Rankin in a tweet Friday morning. "Together, Nova Scotia is stronger. Together, Nova Scotia, we can beat this."

As announced Saturday, the province is no longer including an "exposure category" (travel, close contact, etc.), citing increased investigations.

The province says there is evidence of community spread in Nova Scotia’s Central zone.

Public Health says the province’s other zones, Eastern, Northern, and Western, are being monitored for signs of community spread.

Twenty-six of Nova Scotia's previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with total number of active infections increasing to 589.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health, are scheduled to provide a live update on the ongoing COVID-19 situation on Friday at 2 p.m. AT.

OVER 70,000 COVID-19 TESTS COMPLETED IN 5-DAY SPAN

Nova Scotia Public Health says they are experiencing some delays processing negative lab results due to a large increase in individuals getting tested for COVID-19 in the last week.

In a tweet from Nova Scotia Health & Wellness on Thursday, it says the province has completed nearly 74,000 COVID-19 tests within a 5-day span – between April 25 and April 29. They say this number does not include rapid testing or drop-in testing samples.

Between April 25 and April 27, public health says almost 40,000 tests were completed, with 14,730 processed on April 27 alone.

"Please be reassured that these are in progress; it is simply taking longer than usual," wrote Health & Wellness in a tweet on Thursday.

According to health officials, public health has emailed 66,574 negative test results and made 3,500 live calls to communicate negative results in the past week.

BUSINESSES ASK FOR HELP

Business owners in Nova Scotia are hoping to hear from the provincial government regarding some type of support after government officials announced a provincewide lockdown that began Wednesday morning.

During a live COVID-19 news conference on Thursday, Premier Iain Rankin said the province is currently working on a package to help support these individuals.

"I can't imagine how hard it is to manage your business during these cycles of opening and closing and I know you are frustrated," said Rankin. "Just know that I understand your livelihoods are at stake.

Rankin says more details will be provided at a later date.

"We're working really hard to find out how we can get supports out as quickly as possible," Rankin said.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Pop up testing for people 16+ with no symptoms or exposures continues Thursday at the following sites:

East Dartmouth Community Centre (50 Caledonia Road, Dartmouth) from noon to 7 p.m.

Centre 200 (481 George Street, Sydney) from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (Argyle Street entrance at 1650 Argyle Street, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Alderney Gate Public Library (60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth) from noon to 7 p.m.

Cineplex Bridgewater (349 Lahave Street, Bridgewater) from noon to 7 p.m.

Pop-up, rapid #COVID19 testing is offered to people who:

- Are over 16 years of age

- do NOT have symptoms

- have not travelled

- have not visited a potential exposure location

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

