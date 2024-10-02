Nova Scotia's Hope for Wildlife prepares to release rehabilitated deer back into the wild

An animal rehabilitation centre in Seaforth, N.S., is preparing to release deer that have been under their care for months now back into the wild.

Hope Swinimer, founder of Hope for Wildlife, says a group of fawn arrived at the centre in the spring and summer.

"They were mostly hit by cars themselves or their mother was hit and killed and that's why they're here," said Swinimer.

"We really hope to get them out in the middle of October. That gives them a good chunk of time to get familiar… there's still an abundant food supply for them during this time. So, it is a good release time for the deer."

Swinimer says the fawns are raised to be very wild in hopes it will make their transition back into their natural environment easier.

A deer at Hope for Wildlife in Seaforth, N.S., is pictured.

In total, Hope for Wildlife has 11 deer they plan to release soon.

"We have a piebald deer here, and that's a deer that has a lot of white in it. It's a recessive gene that they carry, so it does happen naturally in our wild world," Swinimer explained. "It's quite rare, although we usually see one every year or so and we're very happy that this deer has become part of the herd and is very healthy and strong and will do just fine in the wild."

A piebald deer is pictured.

When deer are supplied food, Swinimer says they can become very dependent on humans – a situation that tends to end badly for the animal.

"They become very comfortable walking across the road to access that food source, so anything we can do to prevent that interaction between humans and wildlife is a good thing."

'Active at dawn and dusk'

Swinimer reminds the public to be cautious from October to December, noting it’s a very active time for deer.

"We get more reported cases of deer hit by cars during that time period," said Swinimer. "Deer are very active at dawn and dusk. So, it's incredibly important, since you'll be driving more in the dark hours, to really slow down and watch for deer along the side of the road."

A road sign warning of deer crossings is pictured.

Swinimer says when you see one deer, there are likely more nearby.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.