Nova Scotia's retirement home for captive whales facing obstacles, delays: documents
An ambitious plan in Nova Scotia to build North America's first coastal refuge for captive whales is at least five years behind its original schedule, newly released documents show.
The project, announced in February 2020, calls for construction of a 40-hectare underwater enclosure that would provide a natural environment for beluga and orca whales retired from marine parks. It would be as large as 50 football fields and about 300 times larger than the biggest captive whale tanks.
Organizers behind the U.S.-based Whale Sanctuary Project had originally predicted the site on Nova Scotia's rugged eastern shore could be ready to receive whales this year.
But the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory hurdles and environmental concerns have slowed the project's progress, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the province's freedom of information law.
An internal government presentation prepared in May 2021 says that once the project is granted a Crown lease for a small cove and some land south of Port Hilford, N.S., it would take at least another five years before the site is ready to accept whales. That pushes the start date to 2027.
Charles Vinick, executive director of the non-profit Whale Sanctuary Project, said the government's timeline is flawed because it includes construction of an interpretive centre, which won't happen until after the whales arrive. The group's own timeline now has a late 2023 start date, though Vinick said 2024 is more likely.
The pandemic is largely to blame for slowing down the project, but Vinick also pointed to a demanding provincial permitting process.
"It's brand new ground for them and brand new ground for us," he said in an interview from his home in Santa Barbara, Calif. "We have to focus on moving forward every day."
As an example, he cited his group's plan to extract small core samples from submerged soils for testing. A permit application was filed in April, but it took almost five months for the Department of Natural Resources to decide that an archeological assessment was required before the testing could start.
"These things do come up, and I suspect there will be more," Vinick said. "But every time one comes up, we're going to do it."
The documents also point to serious concerns about 20 abandoned mine shafts and contaminated tailings left behind from nearby gold mines that operated between 1862 and 1900.
The sanctuary project says recent work has identified some shafts that remain unfilled on or near land that the project plans to occupy, and soils throughout the property have been analyzed. More testing will determine whether any areas require mitigation.
"All mitigation requirements that will be assessed, we will meet," Vinick said. "We're not going to do anything to jeopardize the health of the whales."
On another front, the documents show that Nova Scotia's Environment Department was concerned about nearby wetlands, and the federal Department of Fisheries wanted to know what kind of animals would be admitted to the refuge to allow officials to prepare for disease mitigation and an application under the Species at Risk Act.
As for the 40-hectare enclosure -- to be surrounded by underwater nets -- it will be designed to hold eight to 10 beluga whales and two to three orcas in a separate area. The animals will not be returned to the wild because of their lack of survival skills.
The $20-million project, which will rely on private donations for support, also calls for the construction of a veterinary clinic, observation tower and other support buildings. Another $2 million would be needed annually for operations. A visitor centre was opened last year.
About 200 belugas and 50 orcas are being kept in marine parks and aquariums around the world. The Marineland Park in Niagara Falls, Ont., has about 35 belugas and Canada's lone captive killer whale, Kiska.
"None of this work can happen soon enough for the whales who are languishing in concrete tanks and are subject to intolerable conditions," the group said in an online post last month.
"Yet it is essential to get everything right for the health and safety of those very whales when they are introduced to an entirely new life. It is also the law."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The WHO says the end of the pandemic is in sight, but is Canada on the right track?
Last month, the World Health Organization recommended that countries continue their fight against COVID-19 by focusing resources on vaccination, implementing infection control measures and building community trust in order to end the pandemic. But is Canada doing enough?
Russia withdraws officers from Kherson, military think tank says
Russia's military leadership has withdrawn its officers in the Russian-annexed city of Kherson across the Dnieper River in anticipation of an advance of Ukrainian troops, the Institute for the Study of War think tank said Sunday.
China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies
President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.
U.S. companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
When Daniella Malave started working for Chipotle at 17, the main benefit she was seeking was free food. As it turned out, she also got a free college education. Chipotle is one of more than a dozen companies that have launched free or almost-free college programs for their front-line workers over the last decade.
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
NDP unlikely to pull support for Liberals if commission concludes use of Emergencies Act was unjustified: Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it is unlikely that his party would pull their support for the Liberals if the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concludes that doing so was not justified.
'Is this going to be my life now?': Here's what it’s like living with long COVID
Based on data from Statistics Canada, about 1.4 million Canadian adults say they had symptoms of COVID-19 at least three months after their infection. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians about their personal struggles in living with long COVID.
Climate Changed: First Nation balances western science with traditional knowledge
The Prairie Blood coulee winds through a property on the Kainai Nation, also known as the Blood Tribe, in southern Alberta.
Russian warplane falls on building in Siberia; 2 pilots die
A Russian warplane slammed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, killing both crewmembers, authorities said. It was the second time in less than a week that a combat jet crashed in a residential area in Russia.
Toronto
-
10 mayoral races to watch in Monday's municipal elections across Ontario
Municipal elections are taking place Monday across Ontario. Here are 10 mayoral races to watch:
-
Toronto Island Airport reopens after suspicious package found at ferry terminal
Billy Bishop Airport reopened early Sunday morning after a suspicious package attached to a bicycle was found late Saturday afternoon at the Island Airport’s Ferry Terminal.
-
Memo outlines Ontario $10-a-day child-care funding for 2023
The Ontario government has committed to ensuring revenue for licensed child-care operators remains unchanged through 2023; however independent child-care operators say it’s still not enough.
Calgary
-
Police investigating suspicious death of man in Rundle
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death that took place in Rundle early Sunday morning.
-
Snow warning ends as Calgary digs out from first snowfall of season
The snowfall warning for Calgary ended before the snow stopped falling.
-
Stampeders put an end to Roughriders' playoff pursuit with 32-21 win
With the Saskatchewan Roughriders eliminated from the CFL playoff race on Saturday, Craig Dickenson is hoping to return for his fourth season as head coach.
Montreal
-
Historic Montreal apartment buildings severely damaged in 5-alarm fire
A fire broke out in a three-story apartment building that dates to the late-1800s in Montreal, leaving multiple families out of their residences overnight.
-
Felix Auger-Aliassime wins 2nd tennis title in 2 weeks
Felix Auger-Aliassime beat American Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-4 to claim his second tennis title in as many weeks at the European Open in Antwerp.
-
5 things to know ahead of CF Montreal v. NYCFC playoff game
CF Montreal will have to get through last year's MLS Cup champion New York City FC today at Saputo Stadium for a chance to reach the Eastern Conference final for the first time since 2016 where the Philadelphia Union are waiting.
Edmonton
-
Smith vows UCP will win Alberta general election and tackle the affordability crisis
Premier Danielle Smith told the United Conservative Party she would lead them to victory in Alberta's general election next year with an agenda focused on tackling the high cost of living and defending the province's jurisdiction.
-
Alberta premier exploring 'pardons' for COVID-19 related fines and arrests
Premier Danielle Smith said she is receiving legal advice on how she can issue "pardons" to Albertans who received fines or were arrested for breaking COVID-19 public health restrictions.
-
Rally highlights concerns with the state of public education in Alberta
Thousands of concerned parents and educators attended a rally at the Alberta legislature Saturday afternoon demanding better funding for classrooms.
Northern Ontario
-
End of an era for the Italian Club in Copper Cliff
After almost 90 years the Italian Club in Greater Sudbury community of Copper Cliff is closing its doors.
-
NDP unlikely to pull support for Liberals if commission concludes use of Emergencies Act was unjustified: Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it is unlikely that his party would pull their support for the Liberals if the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concludes that doing so was not justified.
-
Laurentian Ski Hill holds fall activities for families in North Bay
Laurentian Ski Hill played host to dozens of families, children and the players of the North Bay Battalion for fall family activities on Saturday.
London
-
Western Mustangs defeat Ottawa 38-18, secure first-round playoff bye
Saturday marked the end of a perfect season for London, Ont.’s Western University Mustangs football team, as the Mustangs remain undefeated in its regular season.
-
10 mayoral races to watch in Monday's municipal elections across Ontario
Municipal elections are taking place Monday across Ontario. Here are 10 mayoral races to watch:
-
'Felt like an earthquake': Driver slams into house in London, Ont.
A London woman says she’s lucky to be alive after a pickup truck slammed into her front porch Saturday morning, just a few feet from where she was sleeping.
Winnipeg
-
Province clears out 'Every Child Matters' legislature encampment
The Manitoba government has cleared out an illegal encampment located on the east side of the legislative grounds.
-
Winnipeg Jets lose to Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1
Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1
-
Economic opportunities and homelessness major issues at Indigenous led mayoral forum
With only a few days left to go before Winnipeg's election, mayoral candidates met for one final debate hosted by two first nation organizations.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayoral candidates make final push ahead of Monday's election
Just hours before polling stations open across Ottawa Monday morning, mayoral frontrunners Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe are making a final push on the campaign trail.
-
Here's what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election on Monday.
-
Three Athens, Ont. junior hockey players 'doing fine' after car crash that postponed game
The Athens Aeros junior hockey team says three players are “doing fine” after a car crash Saturday that forced the team to postpone its game against the Smiths Falls Jr. Bears.
Saskatoon
-
'I felt emotional': FSIN honours children on first day of annual Pow Wow
The Federation of Sovereign of Indigenous Nations (FSIN) annual Cultural Celebration and Pow Wow is back for its 27th year. It kicked off on Friday by honouring children with a youth Pow Wow.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating death of 4-year-old boy
Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating the death of a four-year-old boy.
-
Saskatchewan NDP leader gives first convention speech since taking the helm
Opposition New Democrats Leader Carla Beck said it's time to do the hard work to provide an alternative to the governing Saskatchewan Party in her first speech at the helm during the party's annual convention.
Vancouver
-
Disqualified NDP leadership hopeful calls on B.C. to declare climate emergency
The NDP leadership hopeful who was ousted from her chance to compete for British Columbia's top political job says she's ready to take up an invitation to work with the man who will become the next premier.
-
A hotel room, a Costco bill, a pizza party: B.C. man ordered to pay his share of team tournament expenses
A member of a B.C. underwater hockey has been ordered to pay his share of the expenses arising from a tournament in California – including one eighth of the bill for a pizza party.
-
Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres
Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday.
Regina
-
Man who shot at police in Moose Jaw charged with attempted murder: MJ police
A man who was the subject of an emergency alert after shooting at police officers in Moose Jaw has been arrested.
-
'We are very proud of who we are': Regina showcases mosaic of culture
Regina prides itself on its multicultural mosaic of people. An event in Regina showcased buskers from all backgrounds Saturday at Southland Mall.
-
Regina police search for second suspect following break-in incident
The Regina Police Service (RPS) continues to search for a second suspect following a late night break and enter incident.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seek video after 'group of people' seen damaging cars in Vic West
Victoria police say they were called about "a group of people" who caused more than $5,000 in damage to vehicles in Vic West Friday, and they're asking the public for video of the destruction.
-
Disqualified NDP leadership hopeful calls on B.C. to declare climate emergency
The NDP leadership hopeful who was ousted from her chance to compete for British Columbia's top political job says she's ready to take up an invitation to work with the man who will become the next premier.
-
Mother of woman killed in Saanich remembers daughter as 'beautiful person' who 'sees the good in everybody'
The mother of a woman killed in Saanich this week is remembering her daughter as "a beautiful person" who she hoped would come back from the "wrong road" she had travelled in recent days.