HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he fully expects that the province will see cases of COVID-19 in schools.

"It doesn't mean that the plan has failed, it doesn't mean there is a crisis," Dr. Robert Strang said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. "We have plans in place to manage it appropriately."

Education Minister Zach Churchill said the attendance policy will be suspended and no student will be penalized for not attending school. He added that the province will also make laptops available to any student who needs one to help them learn at home.

"We will switch to blended model if necessary," Churchill said.

