Nova Scotia's union for paramedics says higher pay needed to help retain workers

HALIFAX -

The union for Nova Scotia's paramedics says a pay increase similar to one given to some workers in the long-term care sector would help with ongoing retention issues.

Last week, the provincial government announced a 23 per cent wage increase for continuing care workers in an attempt to help alleviate capacity pressures in the health system partly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin MacMullin, business manager for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 727, says although highly trained, Nova Scotia's paramedics are among the lowest paid in North America.

MacMullin told the legislature's public accounts committee Wednesday that as a result, paramedics are moving to other professions in the health sector or to other jurisdictions, while others who can are simply retiring because they are being overworked.

He says at a minimum the health system could use another 250 paramedics to help bolster the ranks and offering higher salaries would help to attract and keep more workers.

The paramedics last contract was reached with the help of an arbitrator in February 2020 and runs until Oct. 31, 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.