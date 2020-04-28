HALIFAX -- All public schools and licensed daycares in Nova Scotia will remain closed until the long weekend in May, at least.

Premier Stephen McNeil made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a news conference in Halifax.

Nova Scotia schools and daycares have been closed since March break in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

McNeil said public schools and licensed daycares will remain closed until May 19. The closures will be reassessed closer to that date.

“As of now, we will be sending out another workbook,” said McNeil. “That will be for families to be able to use as a guide to support their kids at home. And then we will make a decision around the rest of the school year at that point.”

McNeil said the decision follows a recommendation from Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

As some provinces start to talk about reopening schools, many in Nova Scotia are questioning what will happen to the rest of the school year.

"Teachers, principals, families, students, everybody else involved in public education, there's a pressing need for a decision on what's going to happen, and we certainly hope that that comes very, very soon,” said Paul Wozney, president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, on Tuesday.

With schools closed, students have continued their learning online or with at-home learning packages.

McNeil thanked students, parents and teachers for their efforts with at-home learning during Tuesday's news conference.

“I know at the beginning this seemed daunting. Even our teachers had to learn a new way to teach, and parents, many of whom are working from home, also had to turn to their kitchen table as a classroom,” said the premier.

“Education, even not in the classroom, is very important for our province for our children. We want to continue to be a smart province. Our future depends on it. And the way all of you have embraced at-home learning is inspiring.”

McNeil said students and families will continue to have access to e-learning and at-home options that will be assignment and project-focused so they can continue their education.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Natasha Pace