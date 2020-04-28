HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has announced three more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 27.

The latest deaths all occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

"Three more families are grieving losses in our province today and my heart goes out to them at this incredibly difficult time," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement Tuesday.

"We are working with our partners to ensure Northwood has the support they need to try to stop this virus."

As of Monday, 10 long-term care facilities in Nova Scotia had confirmed cases of COVID-19, involving 218 residents and 95 staff members.

Most of those cases are at Northwood. On Monday, the facility reported a total of 250 cases, with 179 residents and 71 staff members affected by the virus.

Of the province’s 27 COVID-19 deaths, 21 have been at Northwood, and nearly all have been in nursing homes.

Northwood says all long-term care residents at its Halifax facility are being regularly tested for COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms.

“Please be assured that if your loved one tests positive for COVID-19 the family will be contacted by a member of our staff to discuss the test result and the care plan,” said Northwood in a statement on its website.

Nova Scotia announces 15 new cases

Nova Scotia also reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 915.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 483 tests on Monday and is operating 24 hours a day.

To date, there have been 26,902 negative test results.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

Twelve people are in hospital. Three of those patients are in intensive care units.

The province says 522 people have now recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

There are cases across the province, but most cases have been confirmed in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

More information is available in an online map, which breaks down the cases according to the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones.

All of the province’s 15 new cases were confirmed in the central zone. The western, northern and eastern zones are reporting no additional cases at this time.

Western zone: 54 cases

Central zone: 772 cases

Northern zone: 39 cases

Eastern zone: 50 cases

Most cases in Nova Scotia have been connected to travel or a known case, but there is community spread. As a result, travel has been removed as a requirement for COVID-19 testing.

The province has also expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is asked to take an online questionnaire to determine if they need to call 811 for further assessment:

Fever

New or worsening cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days. Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for 14 days.

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to May 3.