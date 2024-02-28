Nova Scotia SPCA marks major milestone on World Spay Day

Tuesday was World Spay Day and the Nova Scotia SPCA set out to make it a memorable one.

The SPCA says its veterinary hospitals in Dartmouth and Cape Breton completed 66 spay and neuter surgeries in one day – a record-breaking number for the organization.

The event was in partnership with Spay Day Nova Scotia, which is run by Linda Felix of Halifax.

“She wanted to spay as many cats as she could on World Spay Day to help anyone who is in a low-income family that may need their cat spayed,” said SPCA veterinarian Dr. Mike Akery.

The event was made possible by volunteers, donors and a group of 20 veterinary medical team members.

“Some that are coming in on their days off to get this done, others that are helping from the College of Animal Welfare as well,” said Akery. “It really is a team effort to kind of make it happen.”

Akery added the event plays an important role in controlling the animal population.

“Not only that, but a lot of the families that we’re helping, we’re sending them certificates today to prove that their animals have been spayed,” he said. “So if they need to prove to their landlords or people where they’re living, that they can keep their animal and stay in their home because their animal has been spayed or neutered.”

While World Spay Day may be over for 2024, people can still book spay and neuter surgeries at SPCA veterinary hospitals throughout the year.

“It feels great to help all of the families and animals,” said Akery. “We’re hoping that maybe next year we could do even more.”

With files from CTV's Paul DeWitt.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.